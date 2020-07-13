Giancarlo Esposito thinks the Marvel Cinematic Universe is his "next step." Esposito is all over the place as of late, thanks in part to his role on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. He plays the villainous Moff Gideon and recently hinted that the character may have Force powers, which has fans very excited for season 2. As far as the future is concerned, Esposito would like to head to the MCU. He explains.

"Well there's been all these rumors about being with Marvel, I want to work with those guys. I put it out there all the time. I haven't created any of those rumors, but I worked years ago with Louis D'Esposito, who's one of the guys at Marvel, back when he was doing Cotton Club and I was doing Cotton Club, he was the First A.D. What they do is fantastic, and I want to do something enduring with them... I think the Marvel world would be, likely, the next step for me..."

One could easily see The Mandalorian villain joining the MCU in just about any type of role. Obviously, a villain comes to mind, thanks to his powerful performance as Gus Fring on Breaking Bad and his role in the video fame Far Cry 6. Whatever the case may be, Esposito is ready to take on his next challenge and isn't afraid to walk away if it's not the right fit. He says, "I'm in a position in my life now where I feel like the reward is that I can walk away if I don't feel like what the offer is commensurate with where I'm at right now in my life and career."

So, what kind of role would Giancarlo Esposito take on in the MCU? For now, there are a ton of projects in various forms of development at Marvel Studios, which more than likely have all been pushed back. The Thor: Love and Thunder production is on the way, along with Blade, and a ton of TV shows that have yet to have casting announced, so there's a lot of places where he could turn up, though it's not officially confirmed that he will.

Giancarlo Esposito is the lead antagonist of the upcoming Far Cry 6. As for taking on the role, Esposito was interested in the depth of his character and tried to figure out where he could expand on everything, while not falling back into Gus Fring territory. The actor had no plans to go back and do the same thing he did on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He had this to say about stepping into the world of gaming.

"I think [gaming] has been transformed completely and certainly it's being moved forward as more progressively important, especially in the time we're living in now. You know, it takes a smaller unit on a motion capture stage to shoot this Far Cry 6 than it does to shoot an episode of Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, or a film. So interaction is reduced by the [number] of people [involved] in this very weird time we're in. Is that the reason things could change? No, I think the reason things could change is because it becomes a deeply more richer and vivid world."

Far Cry 6 will be available in February 2021, but we'll see Giancarlo Esposito sooner than that. He'll be appearing in The Mandalorian season 2 this fall, which will premiere on time. Esposito has a larger role this time around and Star Wars fans are curious about his Moff Gideon character and his Darksaber. You can watch the interview with Esposito above, thanks to the Entertainment Tonight YouTube channel.