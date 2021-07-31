Giancarlo Esposito has confirmed his return in season 3 of The Mandalorian, and better yet, he says the new episodes will soon start filming. In the first two seasons of the hit Star Wars Show, Esposito has shined in his role as the antagonist Moff Gideon. For each of the first two seasons, he has earned Primetime Emmy Award nominations, and with plans to return for season 3, he could end up getting even more.

Recently, Esposito was at GalaxyCon Raleigh where he addressed the current status of The Mandalorian season 3. Per WRAL, the Emmy nominee confirmed that we will see more of Moff Gideon in season 3, though he didn't offer any details about the plot. Esposito also mentioned how The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff series to The Mandalorian, just recently wrapped filming. The actor then suggested that filming season 3 is what's next on the agenda for Star Wars at Disney+.

"They just finished shooting Boba Fett and soon they will start on season 3," Esposito said.

One issue in starting season 3 of The Mandalorian so soon is that lead star Pedro Pascal is on location in Canada filming the HBO series The Last of Us. The good news is that Pascal's absence on the Mandalorian set doesn't need to hold up filming, as the character is most frequently seen wearing his trademark mask. Pascal could easily do voiceover work for the character separately with a stand-in as Din Djarin.

"We never have to wait on Pedro," Esposito noted, shutting down the idea that we'd see more of Pedro unmasked in season 3. "I can't speak to that. I mean, I know he'd love to be more off the helmet, but you know, his job is to be in the helmet. You know what I mean? That, that's the deal."

The Mandalorian was an instant hit when it premiered on Disney+ in 2019. Developed by Jon Favreau, the series stars Pedro Pascal as a lone bounty hunter who goes on the run after he's hired to retrieve "The Child," aka "Baby Yoda," aka Grogu. The series also stars Esposito, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Katee Sackhoff, Temuera Morrison, Amy Sedaris, Ming-Na Wen, and Mercedes Varnado. Gina Carano played Cara Dune in the first two seasons but she will not be returning for season 3.

Meanwhile, The Book of Boba Fett will but Morrison and Wen into the lead roles as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. It is one of multiple spinoffs to The Mandalorian in development at Disney+ following the smash success of the Star Wars series. Also in the works is an Ahsoka series developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni with Rosario Dawson headlining as Ahsoka Tano. The Mando team is also planning a Rangers of the New Republic series to tie into these other shows.

While it would appear that The Mandalorian will soon start shooting season 3, a release date for the season hasn't yet been set. For now, fans can go back and watch the first two seasons of the hit show on Disney+. The Book of Boba Fett is expected to arrive in December 2021. This news comes to us from WRAL.