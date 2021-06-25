It seems that of all the facts in life, one that is undeniable is that the moment Netflix share any twitter posts about The Crown, Gillian Anderson trends on the social media site for no other reason than being Gillian Anderson. This was proven today when the streamer announced that Jonny Lee Miller will be playing UK Prime Minister John Major in the upcoming 5th season of The Crown, the announcement quickly played second fiddle when it was Gillian Anderson's name that started trending.

However, this is not quite as random as it first appears, as Anderson had a prominent role in The Crown as Margaret Thatcher, and this is where her mentions began. Many commented on the original post by the official The Crown twitter account that Miller bears little resemblance to Major and couldn't possibly play the role, but this opinion was countered by comparisons to Anderson being cast as Thatcher in the series. While this was where it started, it turned into a complete love fest of all things Gillian Anderson, and it's hard to think of a better way to spend a Friday evening.

Some were happy to share their love for the actress and her many roles over the years, while others declared their undying love for her, and then came the photos. So many photos, many harking back to Anderson's X-Files days when she appeared in numerous magazines such as FHM and Maxim, and of course when she famously became FHM's Sexiest Woman In The World, back when that kind of thing was taken as a huge compliment and not considered offensive and objectifying. Anderson's appearance in The X-Files at the age of 24 put her on the walls of many geeky, nerd boys and gained her an ever growing fan base. Flash forward to recent years and she has becoming known for a series of dramatic roles in the likes of Great Expectations, Hannibal and American Gods. And then we come to Sex Education.

Now in her 50s, Anderson took on the role of sex therapist Jean Milburn in Netflix smash hit Sex Education in 2018. For many the idea of sitting on a couch relaying their fantasies to Anderson is, well, the kind of fantasies they would likely be relaying. To further prove that point, many scenes of Anderson doing things with vegetables on the show rapidly racked up views and she even released an ASMR video as the character, something that was said to give tingles to those watching. It is fair to say that the show has proven that even all these years on, she can still give some of her younger counterparts a run for their money when it comes to getting fans hot under the collar.

So, while some checked the trend to make sure nothing untoward had happened to the actress, the vast majority just came to share some of the star's most memorable images and bask in the glory of everything Gillian Anderson just because they could. Why don't you join them with some of the posts below.

So I tried to see why Gillian Anderson was trending, and what I found was this photoshoot from the 90s where she was dressed as Morticia Addams. pic.twitter.com/nXk5Q6RZxj — Micolash, Host of the Nightmare (@evilgenius815) June 25, 2021

gillian anderson trending so true pic.twitter.com/4kFJsoJ2eD — liv famous era (@gilliansmol) June 25, 2021

gillian anderson is trending for some reason so... stan her pic.twitter.com/17oTN5BXnt — dana scully (@janekrkowski) June 25, 2021

Gillian Anderson ????

Before and …..somehow before before! pic.twitter.com/s7g3JY2OVE — HammerKev #GSBOut (@TiggerWHU) June 25, 2021

gillian anderson trending as she should be pic.twitter.com/YrG0PeDS5M — pussy ???? (@zulequel) June 25, 2021

I see Gillian Anderson is trending

Here's a sexy pic of her

Sissy Katie xx pic.twitter.com/iqYamLsciJ — Sissy Maid Katie (@ks_sissy) June 25, 2021

Gillian Anderson for Interview magazine pic.twitter.com/REDvaNXygL — X-Files, Gillian Anderson & David Duchovny fans (@_X_Fls) June 25, 2021

gillian anderson trending as she should ????????

pic.twitter.com/K4H8i4BCnt — ames (@gillianfilms) June 25, 2021