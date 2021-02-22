The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano spoke at length about her Lucasfilm firing in her first sitdown interview on The Ben Shapiro Show, addressing how she felt "bullied" by the company but praising former co-star Pedro Pascal. This month, Lucasfilm announced that they were severing all ties with Carano moving forward following a series of "abhorrent" social media posts from the actress and former MMA star. The news conjured up a variety of heated reactions from both sides of the political spectrum.

After she was fired from The Mandalorian, Carano announced that she was teaming up with Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire to develop, produce, and star in her own movie. The new collaboration also opened the door for Carano to give her side of the story with an hour-long interview that was posted online on Sunday. As with the firing, the interview will most certainly bring about divided reactions with Carano insisting that she was bullied and ultimately let go simply due to her political beliefs. As Carano says in the interview:

"You know how boxers head-hunt sometimes and forget to go for the body? I feel like Disney or Lucasfilm or whoever it is, just certain people at that company... I feel like I've been being head-hunted... They've been all over me and they've been watching me like a hawk, and I'm watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that's where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn't going along with the narrative."

Carano and Shapiro also discuss the possibility that she is the victim of a double standard at Lucasfilm. Shapiro refers to a 2018 tweet from Pedro Pascal sharing a meme comparing the treatment of migrant children in the United States to victims of the Holocaust and questions why Lucasfilm didn't take similar action. Though Carano disagrees with Pedro's social media behavior, she explains that the two remained very friendly, despite their political differences.

"You know what? I adore Pedro. I adore him. I know he's said and done some hurtful things. I don't think that posting anybody's number on social media is okay. But I know that he thinks a lot of the stuff that I post is [wrong], but there's so much love there still. And we had an agreement after we realized we were a little bit politically different. We had an agreement that, first and foremost, you're a human being. And you're my friend first... I know that we both have misstepped on our tweets. We're not perfect. We're human beings. But he's not a bad human being. He's a sweet person."

In the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, Gina Carano played the popular character Cara Dune. Her controversial social media posts led to the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trending last year and Disney removed Carano from the press and marketing for season 2. A new post this month comparing the treatment of conservatives in the U.S. to Jews in Nazi Germany reignited the social media campaign, and Lucasfilm promptly axed the actress from the show.

In her chat with Shapiro, Carano addresses being "canceled" along with the events leading up to her firing, and how she found out the news on social media at the same time as the rest of us. You can watch the full interview on The Ben Shapiro Show.