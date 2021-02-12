Just one day after her highly-publicized firing from The Mandalorian, Gina Carano has announced her next big project. As a result of controversial Instagram posts and the ensuing #FireGinaCarano social media campaign, Lucasfilm announced on Thursday that their working relationship with Carano on the Star Wars Disney+ series was over. Speaking with Deadline less than 24 hours later, Carano revealed that she's launching a new movie project with the conservative website The Daily Wire. Carano explains the following

"The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams - to develop and produce my own film - come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them."

Deadline reports that Gina Carano will develop, produce and star in the untitled movie, which will be released exclusively to The Daily Wire members. It will be produced as part of the website's partnership with Dallas Sonnier Bone Tomahawk under his Bonfire Legend banner. Details about the plot or Gina's character haven't been divulged.

"We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob," said Ben Shapiro, who co-founded The Daily Wire with filmmaker Jeremy Boreing.

He added, "We're eager to bring Gina's talent to Americans who love her, and we're just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they'll just be helping us build the Xwing to take down their Death Star."

In addition to other controversial social media posts in the past, Carano came under fire this week when she shared a post comparing the treatment of American conservatives to Jews in Nazi Germany. The post was taken down, but not before sparking a new wave of backlash against the actress. Reportedly, Lucasfilm had already axed plans to develop a Cara Dune spinoff at Disney+ for Carano, but this week's controversy meant she won't appear in the future seasons of The Mandalorian as well.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," Lucasfilm said in a statement. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

It was just last month when Ben Shapiro announced that The Daily Wire was launching a studio for movies and TV that would not promote "leftist causes." The brand's first title, Run Hide Fight, premiered on the platform on Jan. 14. Directed by Kyle Rankin, the movie stars Thomas Jane and Radha Mitchell and follows a high school sieged by a group of school shooters. This news comes to us from Deadline.