Gina Carano will not be returning to a galaxy far, far away as Cara Dune. The star of The Mandalorian is no longer employed by Lucasfilm, the company has confirmed. The news comes following recent controversial social media activity from Carano, which prompted the hashtag #FireGinaCarano to trend on Twitter.

Lucasfilm released a statement saying that Gina Carano will not be brought back for future Star Wars projects. The statement notes that Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm, suggesting that her contract may not have extended beyond The Mandalorian season 2. In any event, her character Cara Dune, it seems, will not be returning. At the very least, not with Carano in the role. A Lucasfilm spokesperson said the following.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

The actress had been criticized for much of her social media activity in the past. Specifically, for her right-leaning political views. However, a recent post was shared, and subsequently deleted, which prompted the deluge of reactions across social media. Carano shared a post from another Instagram account that reads as follows.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors...even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views."

Alongside Mando and Baby Yoda, Cara Dune had been a major part of the first two seasons of The Mandalorian. It seemed likely that the character would not only return for season 3, but in the upcoming spin-off Rangers of the New Republic as well. If that was the plan, Lucasfilm will have to make some adjustments behind the scenes. The Book of Boba Fett is currently in production. It was previously unclear if Gina Carano was set to star in the show but that can now be put to rest.

Disney and Lucasfilm are currently prepping a number of spin-offs within the franchise for Disney+. The studio was encouraged to expand the scope of Star Wars on the small screen largely thanks to the success of The Mandalorian. Other projects coming down the pipeline include Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka and The Acolyte. Several of the shows will be taking place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian and they will lead to an event series down the line.

Before making it in Hollywood, Gina Carano got her start as an MMA fighter. Some of her other notable credits include Deadpool, Fast & Furious 6 and Haywire. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by iO9.