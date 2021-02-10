The trending news of this Wednesday night was Lucasfilm firing actress Gina Carano from not only The Mandalorian but also effectively ending the chances of her appearance in future Star Wars projects. The step was taken after she posted several controversial social media posts that garnered a severe backlash, prompting Lucasfilm to severe ties with her as they found them "abhorrent and unacceptable". But as per a recent report, Carano didn't just lose her role as Cara Dune in the hit Disney+ series but also the opportunity to lead a Star Wars series, most likely the recently announced Rangers of the New Republic, which was in the pipeline before she got all tangled in controversies.

Since November 2020, former MMA fighter Gina Carano has been attracting social media ire through her controversial posts that started with her mocking the need for wearing masks amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, transphobic tweets, followed by her spreading the false news that voter fraud has occurred during the recently held presidential elections. #FireGinaCarano has been trending for a long time as fans of The Mandalorian constantly sought her removal from the series as her contentious posts continued.

Thus, it was her recent Instagram post, wherein she compared being a Republican today to being Jewish at the time of the Holocaust, that appears to have sealed her fate. Though she swiftly deleted the post, the damage had already been done - screenshots of her posts were going viral and soon Lucasfilm announced that she "is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future."

As per a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm's decision to remove her wasn't made in a day - it's been alleged that the studio had ended their relationship Carano months ago, before Disney's big investor day where they announced a slew of new Star Wars TV shows and movies.

"They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw," a source with knowledge of Lucasfilm told THR.

The report states that before Carano stirred up the social media controversies with her posts, the studio planned to launch a Star Wars series with her as the lead star. They even scheduled to present the series during a December investor's day presentation but scrapped the plans after her tweets in November.

In The Mandalorian, her character, Cara Dune had become a trusted ally of Mando and recently promoted as the Marshal of Nevarro by the New Republic. Given the fact that she has been someone Mando always sought when he needed help and judging by the explosive Season 2 finale, it was evident that she would have joined forces with him against Bo Katan in the fight for the Darksaber in the next season. After reprising her role of an ex-Rebel Alliance shock trooper for two seasons on The Mandalorian, Carano won't be back.

In light of these recent social media posts, as of tonight, Deadline is reporting that Gina Carano's talent agency, UTA, has effectively dropped the actress from their clientele.

Reportedly, Carano's character Cara Dune was supposed to was supposed to weave through multiple upcoming The Mandalorian spinoffs set in the Star Wars universe, but now the studio has effectively nullified all possibilities of ever the actress starring in a Lucasfilm production. It remains to be seen if the studio will decide to recast the part or not. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.