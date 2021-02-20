Gina Carano will speak at length about her Lucasfilm firing in an intimate interview on The Ben Shapiro Show on Sunday. Best known for her breakout role as Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, Carano was axed from the popular Disney+ series earlier this month following controversial social media posts. With the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trending online, Lucasfilm announced that the studio had severed all ties with the actress because of her "abhorrent" behavior.

Giving her side of the story, Carano will detail to Shapiro how she was "bullied" by Lucasfilm over a period of time while stressing the point that she isn't the only one. From the interview, per Deadline.

"I've been through so much, and I've seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that's been taking place, and I saw it before... I'm not the only one that's ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply. I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can't because it would sell out a friend... Everyone is afraid of losing their job."

Gina Carano also explains how her firing didn't exactly come as a big surprise. From her point of view, the actress and MMA star details how she felt singled out by the studio, agreeing with Shapiro that there are double-standards at Lucasfilm depending on one's political views.

"You know how boxers head-hunt sometimes and forget to go for the body? I feel like Disney or Lucasfilm or whoever it is, just certain people at that company... I feel like I've been being head-hunted... They've been all over me and they've been watching me like a hawk, and I'm watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that's where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn't going along with the narrative."

Almost immediately after Carano was fired, it was announced that she was teaming up with Ben Shapiro to develop, produce, and star in a new movie for The Daily Wire. In the new interview, she also speaks about how it felt when Shapiro reached out to her in the wake of the controversy.

"When you called, my body is still shaking. It's devastating, but the thought of this happening to anybody else, especially to somebody who could not handle this the way I can, no, they don't get to do that. They don't get to make people feel like that... and if I buckle, it'll make it okay for these companies, who have a history of lying, to be lying and to do this to other people, and they've done it to other people, and I'm not going down without a fight."

Carano's critics would say her firing was a long time coming, as this month's controversy wasn't the first time she's been in hot water for her behavior on social media. She had previously been at the center of a #FireGinaCarano campaign for other posts on sensitive issues like election fraud and gender pronouns. There were many happy to see her go, though there have also been tens of thousands of fans petitioning Lucasfilm to bring her back to The Mandalorian.

The full interview with Carano on The Ben Shapiro Show will premiere Sunday on DailyWire.com, YouTube, and podcast platforms. This news comes to us from Deadline.