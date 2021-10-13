Gina Carano is officially back to work following her ousting from The Mandalorian. Previously, it had been announced that the Cara Dune actress would be starring in the upcoming thriller White Knuckle, a movie she's also producing. While that project is still in the works, Carano has reportedly started working on a separate movie dubbed Terror on the Prairie, a Western that started shooting this week.

Per Deadline, Terror on the Prairie is about a "pioneering family that fights back against a gang of vicious outlaws that is terrorizing them on their newly built farm on the plains of Montana." Michael Polish (Northfork, Force of Nature) is directing Terror on the Prairie. The movie is produced by Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) and, also like White Knuckle, is developed in collaboration with The Daily Wire. Josiah Nelson wrote the script.

As with White Knuckle, Gina Carano is on board to produce in addition to starring in a lead role. Other stars featured in Terror On the Prairie include Nick Searcy (Justified), MMA fighter Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, stand-up comedian Tyler Fischer, Heath Freeman (Skateland), Samaire Armstrong (The O.C.), Travis Mills (Counting Bullets), Matthias Hues (I Come in Peace), Rhys Becker, Izzy Marshall, Jeremy Gauna, and Thomas White Eagle.

This will be the first movie starring Gina Carano after her public firing from The Mandalorian earlier this year. Following a series of controversial posts online and subsequent social media campaign to have her fired, it was announced that Carano would not return as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian season 3. Carano said she found out of her firing at the same time as everyone else and the news drew some mixed reactions.

Very soon after this incident, Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire announced a new partnership with Carano to keep her career going. It had been reported that she will star in White Knuckle as a "strong-willed woman" who fights back at a serial killer that's targeted her. Deadline now reports that this project has pushed back filming until early 2022, opening the door for Carano to work on Terror on the Prairie in the meantime.

"With the precariousness of the current Hollywood landscape and the remarkable overreach by its ruling class, we made the tough, but prudent choice to ride further out into the wild west to make movies on our own terms," producer Dallas Sonnier said in a statement. "The Daily Wire has given Gina and our team all the support any producers could ask for. Now, we must go make them proud by producing something that is truly great."

Director Michael Polish added, "Returning to my home state of Montana to direct a western for Dallas and Amanda, a rare breed of producers who I truly respect, had tremendous appeal."

The plan as of now for Terror on the Prairie is for the movie to debut exclusively for Daily Wire members in spring 2022. White Knuckle will also start shooting in the first quarter of 2022. Word is that The Mandalorian has also started production on season 3, but don't expect for Cara Dune to return. This news comes to us from Deadline.