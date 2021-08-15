Details have been revealed about Gina Carano's next project following her controversial ousting from The Mandalorian. As fans of the Star Wars series will know, Gina Carano played bounty hunter Cara Dune in the show's first two seasons on Disney+. After she was publicly fired from the series, she quickly partnered up with Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire to develop a mystery movie, though it hasn't been until now that we've learned anything about the plot.

Per Deadline, Carano is set to star in an untitled action thriller in the lead role as a traumatized woman out for revenge. Written by Eric Red (The Hitcher, Near Dark), the story follows "a strong-willed woman who survives an attempt by serial killer-trucker White Knuckle. Haunted by her encounter and the cops' inability to catch her tormentor, she partners with a trucker to end the killer's reign of terror.."

The untitled movie is said to be in the vein of titles like Duel, Breakdown, and True Grit. In addition to starring in the lead role, Carano will also serve as a producer on the project. Also producing are Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) and Amanda Presmyk (Dragged Across Concrete) of Bonfire Legend along with former Fangoria editor Tony Timpone. Voltage Pictures (The Hurt Locker) will handle international sales.

This is the same project Carano and Shapiro discussed in the immediate aftermath of her Mandalorian firing. As of now, a director hasn't yet been attached, but the filmmakers are said to be in negotiations with David Guglielmo (The Pale Door) handling the casting. The Daily Wire will release the movie exclusively in the United States to its subscribers while also making it available worldwide.

"I'm completely ignited to be creating this thriller with The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend. I feel I am exactly where I want and need to be at this moment in my life; it feels as if I have wings," Carano told Deadline.

Earlier this year, Lucasfilm announced that Carano would not be appearing in any future Star Wars projects following a series of controversial social media posts made by the actress. At the time, the company released a statement that said Carano's "social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable." To make matters worse, she was dropped by United Talent Agency that same day.

It wasn't more than 24 hours before Carano announced her next project. The Daily Wire announced that Carano would produce and star in a movie to be released exclusively for the conservative website's subscribers, but no additional details were released. In a fiery statement of her own, Carano condemned her firing and described her new movie as a way of fighting back against cancel culture.

"The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams - to develop and produce my own film - come true," she said. "I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them."

It's unclear when Carano's new thriller will start filming. Word is that the team is aiming for a release in early 2022. This news comes to us from Deadline.