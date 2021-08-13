Earlier this year, Gina Carano was controversially fired from her role in The Mandalorian, but it seems now that has officially found her next movie project. New reports have said that Carano will star in and produce a new revenge thriller based on the novel White Knuckle by Eric Red. The author will be writing the screenplay and has had a number of hits previously with The Hitcher and Near Dark among others. The story, which seems to follow a similar sounding theme to numerous movies, tells the tale of a woman who survives a murder attempt by serial killer truck driver "White Knuckle." Unable to move on from the encounter, she takes it upon herself to hunt down the killer and end his murderous ways once and for all.

The movie is said to have been in development for several months, but is only now entering talking with a director despite its planned release in the first quarter of 2022. "I'm completely ignited to be creating this thriller with The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend," Gina Carano said in a statement. "I feel I am exactly where I want and need to be at this moment in my life; it feels as if I have wings."

The news of her new project comes as the first feature movie for the star since she had the role of Cara Dune stripped from her following a series of posts on her social media account that were deemed too inappropriate for her to continue working on the Star Wars spin off series, The Mandalorian. It also brought to a premature end the supposed plans for her character to get her own spin off series from the show. Her sacking came in the wake of a viral campaign using the hashtag of #FireGinaCarano, after the actress made a number of posts which included views of a transphobic nature, comparing the current political climate to Nazi Germany and denials over the COVID-19 pandemic and its valid threat.

LucasFilm were quick to release a statement after the incident which said, "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

As well as the rumored spin-off, it was believed that Carano's character could have been at the center of their Rangers of The Republic series, which was announced last year during Disney Investor Day, but again with no cast news having been released, it is something that could easily be changed without anyone knowing one way or the other what plans would have been for the star's involvement.

Carano is one a number of stars to have been caught up in social media scandals, and it is pretty certain that she won't be the last. James Gunn was fired from his directorial duties on Guardians of the Galaxy due to some social media comments, but in that instance Disney made a U-turn and hired him back, although not before he defected to DC and made The Suicide Squad. It seems that for Carano though, there is no way back to the Star Wars Universe, but she seems to have found an alternative path to take.