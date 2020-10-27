The Ginger Snaps franchise will live on as a TV show. It has been revealed that Sid Gentle Films, known for producing the hit series Killing Eve, and Copperheart Entertainment have partnered to bring the cult classic horror movies to the small screen. Not only that but the original director and co-creator John Fawcett is on board to executive produce the TV series.

According to a new report, Anna Ssemuyaba (Guerrilla) is on board to write the Ginger Snaps TV show. No network or streaming service is attached at the moment but Endeavor Content is on board to handle worldwide sales. John Fawcett will executive produce alongside Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Clark Peterson and Steve Hoban. John Fawcett had this to say in a statement.

"Could it be more socially relevant in this day and age to launch the television series, Ginger Snaps? For me, this is the ultimate follow-up to Orphan Black and I know those fans will find new love with the iconic Ginger and Brigette Fitzgerald. Anna Ssemuyaba is the perfect writer to help us bring our edgy, girl-power horror story to the small screen. I can't wait for a big bite of this!"

Ginger Snaps was originally released in 2000. It tells the story of two outcast sisters, Ginger and Brigitte. On the night of Ginger's first period, she is brutally attacked by a wild creature. Ginger's wounds miraculously heal but something is not quite right, leaving Brigitte to save her sister as well as herself. Anna Ssemuyaba had this to say.

"I have long loved Ginger Snaps and its incisive portrayal of the agony, ecstasy, and unbridled rage that comes with being a teenage girl. I'm honoured to be reimagining it for a new audience."

The original movie was met with critical acclaim but did little business at the box office. However, it did become a cult hit, spawning two follow-ups; Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed and Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning. There is no word at this time on whether or not any of the original cast members will return, or if this will be a full-on reboot. Sally Woodward Gentle of Sid Gentle had this to say.

"I have long been a fan of the brilliant original. It's just the kind of twisted, provocative and wildly entertaining story that we love at Sid Gentle. It's been 20 years since the world was introduced to the iconic teen girl werewolf and we can't wait to re-introduce her to already devoted and eager new horror fans alike."

Taking movies and turning them into TV shows is nothing new but it has become more popular in recent years as streaming services and networks look to get an edge over the competition. Similarly, it was recently revealed that Amazon is moving ahead with an I Know What You Did Last Summer TV show. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.