A mysterious gingerbread monolith appeared in San Francisco on Christmas Day. As is the case with the rest of 2020's monoliths, this one is a complete mystery, though there are people hoping that a crew of alien elves are to blame. The 7-foot-tall edible monolith was discovered on a hilltop in Corona Heights Park overlooking the Castro neighborhood. Ananda Sharma found the structure while he was going for a run, though he wasn't sure what it was until he got closer and could smell the gingerbread.

Instead of smooth sides like the monoliths found in Romania and Utah, the one in San Francisco is made from all gingerbread and appears to be completely edible. Parks Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg responded by stating, "Wow. Even makes a Jewish parks director smile." Ginsburg adds, "Looks like a great spot to get baked... We will leave it up until the cookie crumbles. We all deserve a little bit of magic right now." San Francisco residents have been pretty entertained by the new monolith, and, as of this writing, it is still up. Some have taken the area and called it "cookie monolith."

One resident said, "At first I was distracted by the double rainbow and walked by it to get a better photo... Then I smelled something and realized what it was." Alexis Gallagher says, "Saw it from a distance approaching the park, which I visit often." She went on to say, "wasn't sure what it was... I had a closer look and it looks like there's a plywood skeleton underneath, but I try not to dwell on such mundane realities." Whoever placed the gingerbread monolith did so for some holiday fun and residents are clearly enjoying it. Perhaps it was Aliens from another planet that love Christmas cookies.

The gingerbread monolith is a far different discovery from the rest that have been found in 2020. The Utah monolith was found over a month ago and it made headlines all over the world as people tried to figure out who, or what, placed it there. Many assumed that it mysteriously disappeared 4 days later, but the mystery was solved when video footage emerged of environmentalists taking it down to keep people from trying to leave more waste out in the desert. Another monolith soon popped up in Romania, then another in Atascadero, California, and another in New Zealand.

As for whether or not the other monoliths found around the globe are connected, that is unclear. However, the gingerbread monolith is more than likely in its own category due to its ingredients. For people hoping to go get a look at the newest 2020 mystery, you should hurry. It often rains in San Francisco and that could very well destroy the gingerbread structure. Plus, animals, or even people, will more than likely start nibbling on it soon. The gingerbread monolith was first reported by SFGATE. You can check out some images of the holiday monolith above and below.

