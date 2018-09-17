Lisbeth Salander returns to the big screen this November in an all-new mystery thriller that is sure to please fans and audiences new to the franchise alike. Today, we have a brand new trailer and poster for The Girl in the Spider's Web, which arrives from Sony. It's intense and dangerous and above all else, very vicious, so get your protective gear and go!

A new Dragon Tattoo story comes to the screen starring Claire Foy (The Crown) as Lisbeth Salander, the fierce, outcast vigilante defender from the acclaimed Millennium book series created by Stieg Larsson, in The Girl in the Spider's Web. A first-time adaptation of the recent global bestseller, the film is directed by Fede Alvarez, the director of 2016's breakout thriller Don't Breathe; the screenplay adaptation is by Jay Basu & Fede Alvarez and Steven Knight.

After a successful trilogy was launched in Stieg Larsson's home country of Sweden, David Fincher stepped into direct the American adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. The movie was critically accepted but not a huge hit at the box office. Though Sony initially had plans to turn the Millennium book series into a trilogy, with The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest coming next, those sequels were scrapped and David Fincher found himself removed from the project altogether.

Known for his remake of Evil Dead and the hit thriller Don't Breath, Fede Alvarez stepped into take over the franchise, but instead started with the first novel not written by Stieg Larsson. David Lagercrantz created this original story, with Alvarez having to ditch Daniel Craig as Mikael Blomkvist and Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander.

With Claire Foy now taking on the iconic character of Lisbeth Salander, relative unknown actor Sverrir Gudnason is taking on the role of Mikael Blomkvist. They are joined by a cast that also includes Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, Stephen Merchant, Claes Bang, Christopher Convery, Synnøve Macody Lund, and Vicky Krieps.

Claire Foy is just coming off her Emmy nomination for Netflix's The Crown. She has a big fall season lined-up, as she'll next be seen in the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man opposite Ryan Gosling, which opens October 12. She has completely had to reinvent herself for The Girl in the Spider's Web, to take on the persona of a tough, tattooed computer hacker.

The Girl in the Spider's Web will be going up against Hugh Jackman in the Gary Hart biopic The Front Runner, which opens 2 days earlier. It will also see some competition from the new family animated comedy Dr. Seuss' The Grinch. And the J.J. Abrams produced R-rated WWII horror movie Overlord is also opening on November 9. This whole slate is taking us into a very overcrowded holiday season.

You can get your latest look at The Girl in the Spider's Web with the new trailer and a cool new poster. This stuff was sent directly from Sony. They hope to reignite a true franchise this time, and it looks like they may have succeeded.