As nearly the entire world goes into lockdown, streaming, digital and VOD offerings are becoming the norm in the entertainment world. Theaters across America are currently shut down, so moviegoers are looking for alternatives to keep sane during this very bizarre time in the social climate. Today, we have a look at a new horror comedy that fans of The Lost Boys might enjoy. It comes with the cheeky title Girls Just Wanna Have Blood.

Being a teenager sucks. Social outcast Jessica is about to learn this the hard way, as we see in the first trailer for Girls Just Wanna Have Blood. Arriving from Wild Eye Releasing, we have the first trailer and poster for this upcoming summer release, which will be available everywhere on Digital and VOD this May.

Along with the first trailer for Girls Just Wanna Have Blood, we also get a first look poster featuring a vamp drenched in blood, savoring the flavor of her latest victim. It's quite delicious and dare we say, finger licking good?

This May, director Anthony Cantanese (Hi-Death) reminds us...Girls Just Wanna Have Blood! Coming this summer from Wild Eye Releasing, a bloody and unique new addition to the vampire-pic subsection.

When social outcast Jessica is accepted into a trio of teenage vampires, she finds herself thrust into a nocturnal world of murder, drugs and all-night parties as they stalk the patrons of local bars and clubs. Meanwhile, a mysterious, foreign vampire hunter searches the underworld in hopes of putting a stake right through their plan to party forever.

Anthony Cantanese corralled quite a cast of new up and coming actors for his latest thriller. The ensemble cast includes Bettina Skye (Ugly Betty), David M.Sitbon (Creed II), and Gigi Gustin (Game Over).

Girls Just WannaHave Blood marks the feature-length directorial debut of Anthony Cantanese, though he has a laundry list of short films and video shorts to his name, used to help hone his craft as put on display in this first trailer for the upcoming thriller. Cantanese also wrote the screenplay, and has also worked as a producer, editor and cinematographer.

Paying homage to The Lost Boys, Girls Just Want to Have Blood looks like an early horror treat. Perhaps we'll be free to roam the streets once it hits home video. But if we're all still holed up in our homes at that time, this will definitely come as a welcome diversion to what's going on beyond the window of our living room. You can check out the slurp-tasting blood flavored poster for Girls Just Wanna Have Blood below.