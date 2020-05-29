Upon release back in 2000, Gladiator was a critical and box office sensation. Since then, there have been rumors about a supposed Gladiator 2 on and off for years, though nothing ever came of it. That is, until November 2018, when producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald assured fans of the swords-and-sandal action movie that a follow-up was still gearing up for production.

The promise of a sequel has now been given new life by one of the stars of the first movie, Connie Nielsen, who has recently expressed her interest. She says, "So, we did hear from the producers. I think it's just a question of which film is coming first in Ridley's very tight schedule." The Wonder Woman actress then clarified further, saying, "I think it's a question of [current circumstances] and can we get back to work. But I would be interested in doing [the film], for sure. I mean, it's obviously a wonderful project, so of course, I would be interested."

It sounds like everyone is waiting on Ridley Scott, the director of the first Gladiator, to get his diary in order. Still, this is good news and more of an indication that the creators involved want to make the Gladiator sequel a reality should the right conditions present themselves.

At first, Scott's plan for the sequel was vastly different to the first movie, with the idea to somehow resurrect Russell Crowe's intrepid commander-turned-gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius. This would have included a move towards fantasy and would have involved Maximus fighting his way through various periods of history. While it sounds like a massive divergence compared to the more grounded first movie, it sits near the top of the list of movies we would love to see happen.

As time passed, Scott's plans were scrapped, with the Gladiator sequel instead looking to move past Maximus and focus on Connie Nielsen's character Lucilla's son, Lucius. During the events of Gladiator Lucius was just a boy, played by Glass' Spencer Treat Clark, so it stands to reason that Gladiator 2 would leap forward in time.

As it turns out, this is exactly what producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald have in mind for the follow-u, with the former having said previously that "It picks up the story 30 years later...25 years later." Since Nielson's character survived the events of the first Gladiator it would make sense to bring her back alongside Clark, perhaps with Lucius struggling to emulate the legacy of Russell Crowe's Maximus.

With the first movie earning over $400 million worldwide, as well as being nominated for 11 Oscars, winning for Best Picture and Best Actor, it's no wonder that the sequel to Gladiator continues to press on after all these years. The sequel is taking shape at Paramount, which brought on screenwriter Peter Craig after he helped work on another sequel to an iconic cinematic success, Top Gun: Maverick. Craig's other credits include Ben Affleck's The Town, 12 Strong, and the two-part The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.

As for Connie Nielsen, she can next be seen in Wonder Woman 1984, which is due for release on 12 August 2020. This comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.