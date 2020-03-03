One of Russell Crowe's greatest performances came in the 2000 period drama Gladiator. And the man has perhaps never been better as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius in this Ridley Scott directed epic. After twenty years of watching it on the small screen at home, fans will be ecstatic to learn that Gladiator is heading back to theaters this spring for 3 nights only.

Gladiator was released just as DVDs became a thing in the majority of households across America, and it found great success as one of the first best selling DVDs on the market. Meaning a lot of people have only ever watched it on their televisions at home. Now that all changes as the movie makes its grand entrance back to theaters across America in April.

Gladiator won Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2001, and is remembered as one of Ridley Scott's greatest thematic achievements just outside of Alien and Blade Runner. An unparalleled combination of vivid action and extraordinary storytelling, Gladiator also triumphed at the box office and made history as the first blockbuster of the millennium when it debuted in May 2000.

The Ridley Scott masterpiece won five Academy Awards in total, and influenced a new generation of historical action-dramas. For its 20th anniversary, Gladiator returns to movie theaters nationwide for three days only this April in a special presentation from Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures.

Gladiator received both critical and audience acclaim and Russell Crowe took home the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius. In addition to Crowe's magnificent performance, the film boasts an impressive cast that includes Joaquin Phoenix, Oliver Reed, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, Djimon Hounsou and Richard Harris. The Fathom Events presentations of Gladiator will also include a special featurette that explores the making of an alternate and unused opening title sequence.

Inspired by Daniel P. Mannix's 1958 book "Those About to Die," Gladiator tells a harrowing tale of a Roman general (Crowe) who is betrayed by a corrupt prince (Phoenix) and comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. The film earned over $460 million worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing film globally in 2000. Gladiator will also be available in a new Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook on May 5, 2020.

WHO: Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures

WHEN: Monday, April 13, 2020 - 7:00 p.m. (local time), Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 7:00 p.m. (local time), Sunday, April 19, 2020 - 1:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. (local time).

WHERE: Tickets for Gladiator can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 600 movie theaters. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (participating theaters are subject to change).