We have a brand new motion poster for Glass to feast our eyes upon. But that's not all, as it's also been promised that a new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's latest is coming later this week. This will serve as a follow-up to last year's pleasantly surprising Split which, in addition to being a very satisfying movie on its own accord, turned out to be a surprise sequel of sorts to Unbreakable. Shyamalan didn't make us wait nearly as long for the third movie in the trilogy, which will bring together Mr. Glass, David Dunn and The Beast for an epic showdown.

This particular motion poster is focusing on James McAvoy's The Beast, aka Kevin Wendell Crumb. The poster plays on the title, with the image forming as broken pieces of glass slowly come together. The caption provided with the poster is what will surely get fans excited, as it comes with the promise of fresh footage from the highly-anticipated sequel.

"James McAvoy is The Beast. Watch the new trailer for #GlassMovie Thursday."

When the new Glass trailer arrives on Thursday, it will be the first new footage we've seen since the first Glass trailer debuted at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer. While there were quite a few big trailers released during that event, The Split/Unbreakable sequel was one of the most buzzed about movies, and for good reason. The footage we've seen so far is absolutely stunning and, if the movie lives up to the trailer, this should wind up being a satisfying conclusion to this non-traditional superhero trilogy. The first movie belonged to Bruce Willis' David Dunn, with Split centered on James McAvoy's The Best. As the title implies, it looks like this entry will belong to Samuel L. Jackson's Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass.

It's no secret that M. Night Shyamalan started off his career in very promising fashion, with The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable. However, he spent a great many years churning out movies that simply didn't live up to those early entries, such as After Earth, The Lady in the Water and the much-maligned The Last Airbender. But starting with The Visit, and certainly with Split, the old Shyamalan has re-emerged. Not only in terms of quality, but Split was a huge hit at the box office, earning $278 million worldwide, working from just a $9 million budget. That all but guaranteed a third entry would be put on the fast track. Let's just hope that this latest entry continues the positive trend.

American Horror Story and Ocean's 8 star Sarah Paulson has joined the cast, with Anya Taylor-Joy returning from Split. Blumhouse and Universal are set to release Glass on January 18, 2019. We'll be sure to bring you the trailer as soon as it's made available on Thursday. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new motion poster from the Glass Movie Twitter account for yourself below.