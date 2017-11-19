The highly-anticipated sequel Glass, which brings together characters from both M. Night Shyamalan's 2000 film Unbreakable and this year's low-budget hit Split, started filming just last month, and it seems that principal photography is already winding down. Director M. Night Shyamalan took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal that Samuel L. Jackson has already wrapped his role as Elijah Price, a.k.a. Mr. Glass, with production ending next week. Here's what the director had to say on social media.

"1 week left of shooting #Glass. Yesterday was @SamuelLJackson last shot. Had to fight back tears. These are more than movies to me."

The news comes just weeks after we caught our first glimpse of Samuel L. Jackson on the Glass set with new set photos, but it seems his time on the project has already come to a close. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds David Dunn (Bruce Willis) pursuing Crumb's (James McAvoy) superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price (Samuel L. Jackson) emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men. Split features James McAvoy as a man named Crumb, who suffers from multiple personalities. He kidnaps a couple of young girls, with Crumb's true nature proving to be more terrifying than originally thought. Crumb's story will continue in Glass, which is named after Samuel L. Jackson's Elijah Price character in Unbreakable.

Anya Taylor-Joy, who played one of Crumb's captives, will return for this sequel, although it isn't clear how she will fit into this story. Sarah Paulson will join the ensemble as a new character added into this toxic mix of good and bad guys. Split was one of this year's biggest surprise hits at the box office, taking in $128.1 million domestic and $278.3 million worldwide, from just a meager $9 million budget. Producer Jason Blum has since confirmed that Glass will have a bigger budget, and that this sequel will be a superhero movie, but not much else is known about this movie thus far.

It has also been confirmed that two more Unbreakable stars will return. Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard will reprise their roles as David Dunn's son Joseph and Elijah's mother, who will both join Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Split stars James McAvoy as Kevin Wendell Crumb and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, and Sarah Paulson in an unspecified role. It isn't clear if any other characters from Unbreakable are being brought back as well. The original movie also starred Robin Wright as Audrey Dunn, David's estranged wife and Joseph's mother, and Eamonn Walker as Dr. Mathison. Given the importance of comic books throughout this story, it's possible that Bostin Christopher will also be brought back as a comic book clerk.

This Split/Unbreakable sequel was announced in April, with Universal Pictures handing out a January 19, 2019 release date, putting it up against Open Road Films' Playmobil and 20th Century Fox's Spies in Disguise. Since filming is almost done, though, it wouldn't be surprising if this movie was pushed up into 2018, but that hasn't happened yet. Take a look at the latest message from M. Night Shyamalan Twitter.