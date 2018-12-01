In 2000, before superhero movies took over Hollywood, director M. Night Shyamalan released one of the most unique and interesting takes on the genre with Unbreakable. In 2017, the filmmaker unleashed The Beast in one of the scariest horror thrillers ever made about multiple personalities in Split. Now, he brings those two worlds together in the defining chapter of his Heroes vs. Villains epic Glass, in theaters this January.

To celebrate the movie's impending release, we get a new set of character posters featuring the heroes and villains from both movies. Up first is The Overseer, played by Bruce Willis. David Dunn is a man endowed with superhuman strength. A real life superman living amongst us. Second is the very breakable Mr. Glass, played by Samuel L. Jackson, who will be orchestrating one of the biggest and best movie fights ever seen on screen. And bringing up the rear is James McAvoy's The Beast, the most dangerous and deadly personality locked inside Kevin Wendell Crumb. The shattered reflections in his poster also give us hints of Patricia, Dennis, Hedwig, Jade, Orwell, Heinrich and Norma.

In Glass, M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals, 2000's Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016's Split, from Universal, in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass. From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb's superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Bringing the characters of Unbreakable back to the big screen is something fans have wanted to see for a very long time. And now Shyamalan has found a unique way to do just that. Bringing The Beast into David Dunn's world turns the superhero movie into a horror thriller hybrid that hasn't really ever been seen before. James McAvoy proved to be so unnerving on set, even Samuel L. Jackson was taken back during shooting.

"As good as I like to think I am or what I do and how I do it, watching somebody transform characters in front of your eyes and have an argument with four different people is pretty amazing."

M. Night Shyamalan is not oblivious to what a big deal it is to bring Unbreakable and Split together for the ultimate sequel to both movies. Of the unprecedented achievement, he says this.

"[This is] a once-in-a-lifetime movie in that Disney arm Buena Vista International, which owns the rights to Unbreakable (2000), and Split (2016) studio Universal Pictures, agreed to team for the film. I don't think this will ever happen again, where two studios had two IPs they completely owned, and I said 'Can we make a sequel to both, and you guys share it?' and they said 'Yes.'"

You can check out The Beast, Mr. Glass and The Overseer in the posters delivered below. The trio returns to the screen on January 18, and we're all pretty excited to see what happens when David Dunn meets Kevin Wendell Crumb for the first time. These posters first appeared on IMPAwards.com.