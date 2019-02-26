Writer-Director M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Signs) completes a mind-bending trilogy created nearly twenty years ago with Glass, a comic book thriller available on Digital via the digital movie app Movies Anywhere on April 2, 2019 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM, DVD and On Demand on April 16, 2019, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Glass is a grounded-in-reality, comic-book thriller where the heroes and villains are people first. The thrilling culmination to the trilogy that started with Unbreakable and Split, stars James McAvoy (Split, Atonement), Samuel L. Jackson (Hitman's Bodyguard, Avengers Franchise), Bruce Willis (Unbreakable, Die Hard), Sarah Paulson (Ocean's Eight, "American Horror Story") and Anya-Taylor Joy (Split, The Witch). Go inside the mind of master of suspense M. Night Shyamalan to uncover the connections and references that bring the three films together in one universe.

Experience more than sixty minutes of never-before-seen features elaborating on his process and artistic vision including an in-depth look at the making of the film, deep insights on the characters, a never-before-seen alternate opening, and deleted scenes.

Related: Will Glass Shatter All Box Office Expectations This Weekend?

Glass features "Shyamalan's eccentric, intimately scaled superhero universe" (Manohla Dargis, The New York Times), while offering a closer look at the world of the Elijah Price, also known as Mr. Glass (Jackson), David Dunn (Willis), and Kevin Wendell Crumb (McAvoy) as they experience a series of escalating encounters as they escape from an asylum and embark on a thrilling battle of good versus evil. Producers M. Night Shyamalan, Jason Blum (Get Out, Halloween), Marc Bienstock (Before I Fall), Ashwin Rajan (Devil, The Visit) and executive producer Steven Schneider (Paranormal Activity series) reunite with GLASS for "one of the most original comic book movies in recent years" (Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment).

BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY & DIGITAL

•The Collection of Main Characters - A look at all the main players and how they fit in the universe created by filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

David Dunn

Elijah Price

Kevin Wendell Crumb

The Rest of the Family

• Bringing the Team Back Together - M. Night Shyamalan is famous for working with many of the same crew from film to film. In this piece, cast and crew share personal stories of why Shyamalan's productions feel like seeing family again.

• David Dunn vs. The Beast - An in-depth look at the animalistic face-off between David Dunn and The Beast.

• Glass Decoded - M. Night Shyamalan unveils some secrets of continuity and style from across the Glass trilogy.

Decoded - M. Night Shyamalan unveils some secrets of continuity and style from across the trilogy. • Breaking Glass : The Stunts - The superhuman strength of The Beast is best illustrated in the stunts. Take a behind the scenes look into the very effective methods of executing stunts in the film.

: The Stunts - The superhuman strength of The Beast is best illustrated in the stunts. Take a behind the scenes look into the very effective methods of executing stunts in the film. • Connecting the Glass Universe - Explore M. Night Shyamalan's stylistic approach to the Glass trilogy and the unconventional concept of a comic book movie grounded in reality.

Universe - Explore M. Night Shyamalan's stylistic approach to the trilogy and the unconventional concept of a comic book movie grounded in reality. • M. Night Shyamalan: Behind the Lens - Cast and crew discuss Shyamalan's dedicated and meticulous approach to storytelling.

• The Sound of Glass - Composer West Dylan Thordson elaborates on his use of string instruments to create tension, and explains why recording the score on-location enhanced the tone of Glass .

- Composer West Dylan Thordson elaborates on his use of string instruments to create tension, and explains why recording the score on-location enhanced the tone of . • Enhancing the Spectacle - The VFX team provides details on the rewarding task of using CGI as an effective tool to intensify the narrative of Glass .

. • Raven Hill Memorial - Roam the long corridors of Raven Hill Memorial Hospital and see why the cast and crew describe the eerie location as its own character in the film.

• Night Vision - A look at the early stages of Glass by examining the storyboards and their remarkable similarity to the final shots in the film.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY, DIGITAL AND DVD:

• Alternate Opening - Introduction by director M. Night Shyamalan available

• Deleted Scenes - Introductions by director M. Night Shyamalan available

David Alone at Bar

Patricia Talks to Cheerleaders

David Encounters Pierce

Casey in Art Class

Dr. Staple Explains Machine

Mrs. Price in Waiting Room

Mrs. Price Talks to Elijah

Dr. Staple Drinks Tea

Pierce Checks Elijah's Room

Mrs. Price Tells Elijah About Surgery

David Submits to Dr. Staple

Patients Worship The Beast

• A Conversation with James McAvoy and M. Night Shyamalan - Star James McAvoy and Producer/Writer/Director M. Night Shyamalan discuss the importance of originality when creating a film in this genre.

The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital. The 4K Ultra HD disc will include the same bonus features as the Blu-rayTM version, all in stunning 4K resolution. This announcement comes direct from Universal Home Video.