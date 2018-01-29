It's a bit early to say, but it sounds like Glass may be the sequel we're all hoping it's going to be. M. Night Shyamalan spent a long time making very bad movies, but he managed to dig himself out of a hole by making Split, which was a secret sequel to his early hit Unbreakable. The movie was a total crowd-pleaser and helped set up another sequel, which is coming our way early next year in the form of Glass. Now, according to Shyamalan, he's shown some footage from the movie and it went over quite well.

Even though Glass doesn't come out until January 18, 2019, M. Night Shyamalan already wrapped production in December. So he's had time to put some footage together, which he recently showed to the studios distributing the movie once it's released. According to the director's account of screening the footage, which he shared on Twitter, both studios provided a "gracious reaction" to the 12 minutes of Split 2/Unbreakable 2. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Just came back from LA where I showed 12mins of #Glass to @UniversalPics & @DisneyStudios. Very very gracious reaction. #comicbookthriller"

Universal will be handling distribution of Glass in North America, as they have a very good partnership with Blumhouse Productions, who produced Split and are also producing the sequel. Which totally makes sense, given that Split made $278.3 million worldwide working from a tiny $9 million budget. Disney, somewhat surprisingly, will be handling international distribution for this "comic book thriller," as M. Night Shyamalan puts it. Since this movie is going to blend the worlds of Unbreakable and Split, that sounds like a pretty reasonable explanation. More importantly though, it sounds like the footage is as good as we're all hoping it is.

Glass will see James McAvoy's Kevin Wendell Crumb coming face to face with Bruce Willis' David Dunn, who are both going to have to deal with Samuel L. Jackson's Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass. Anya Taylor-Joy is also reprising her role from Split, with American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson joining the cast for the end of the Unbreakable trilogy. Many of the details about the movie are unsurprisingly being kept under wraps, but based on the set photos and set videos that made their way online during production, it looks like we're going to see plenty of action. Let's just hope he can find the balance between the action and horror/thriller elements.

M. Night Shyamalan is moving right along in the post-production process, but it's probably still going to be a while before we see a teaser trailer for Glass, since the release is still nearly a year away. That is, unless Universal and/or Disney decide to bump up the release date. There's no evidence that they're going to do that, but fans can hold out hope. At least while we wait, M. Night Shyamalan's tweet offers some encouragement that the long wait will be worth it.