A brand new motion poster for Glass has made its way online and it brings with it a pretty significant reveal. Bruce Willis was introduced as David Dunn, a real-life superhero, in M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable. Willis showed back up for a brief, but very memorable cameo in last year's Split, which wound up being a surprise sequel of sorts to Unbreakable and helped lead to the upcoming finale to this long-in-the-works trilogy. But the character has never had a real superhero name and was only known as David Dunn. Until now that is.

The latest motion poster shared by the studio, which is teeing up the new Glass trailer arriving online Thursday, comes with the reveal that David Dunn's superhero name is The Overseer. Unfortunately, for the time being, we have little to no context regarding that name. But it's a very significant reveal for those who have been following the movies up to this point. James McAvoy's character was dubbed The Beast and Samuel L. Jackson's Elijah Price is known as Mr. Glass, hence the name of the upcoming sequel. Now Bruce Willis has his very own codename.

In the years since Unbreakable was released in 2001, comic book and superhero movies have become the biggest thing in Hollywood. That adds a totally new layer that M. Night Shyamalan can play with in this movie. Elijah Price was a man obsessed with comic book characters and his encounter with David Dunn helped make that fiction a reality. Not only is Glass going to be a very non-traditional superhero movie, but it has the opportunity to make some commentary on the genre itself, which could make it fascinating even beyond the excitement that comes with bringing these characters back after all these years.

This also could be something of a make or break moment for M. Night Shyamalan. Starting with 2006's Lady in the Water, the director went on a run of epically bad proportions that included The Happening, The Last Airbender and After Earth. However, he rebounded with the modest horror flick The Visit, which led to last year's Split. That ended up being a truly massive success at the box office, grossing $278 million worldwide working from a budget of just $9 million. If Shyamalan knocks it out of the park with Glass, it's safe to say he's officially back in business. If it falls short, the jury may still be out overall.

While the fate of Glass, in terms of overall quality, remains to be seen, hype for the movie is very high and it's easily one of the most highly anticipated sequels coming down the pipeline next year. Glass is set to arrive in theaters on January 18, 2019. We'll be sure to bring you the trailer as soon as it's made available on Thursday. For now, be sure to check out the new motion poster from the official Glass Twitter account for yourself below.