The new poster for M. Night Shyamalan's Glass features the cast's reflections in a shattered mirror. James McAvoy gets top billing in the latest piece of promotional material, which throws off the flow of an otherwise awesome poster. Samuel L. Jackson is on the left, while Bruce Willis is on the right, each with a different name under the character images. McAvoy also gets three shards of glass, representing three of his character's 23 personalities. The posters for Glass have been excellent so far, but the comic book-themed version is probably the best one we've seen yet.

Fans were shocked when they saw Bruce Willis show up at the end of 2016's Split. Fans had been asking for an Unbreakable sequel for years, but M. Night Shyamalan said that the studio wasn't into the idea since the movie didn't perform as well as they had hoped at the box office. Throughout the years, Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis shared interest in returning, with Willis going as far to say that he was hoping for a trilogy, which Shyamalan played down.

Glass takes place after Split with Bruce Willis' David Dunn character on the hunt for Kevin Wendell Crumb's (James McAvoy) superhuman persona of The Beast. It's later revealed that Samuel L. Jackson's Mr. Glass is the one orchestrating everything and holds the secrets for both characters. Dunn will go by a new alias named "The Overseer" in the sequel. In addition to The Beast, Jade, Orwell, and Barry, Crumb's other personalities will include Patricia, Hedwig, Mary Reynolds, Dennis, Norma, B.T, Mr. Pritchard, Jelin, and Samuel. From the trailers that have been released, it looks like Glass is going to step up the action-thriller game with The Beast on the loose.

Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson are reprising their roles from 2000's Unbreakable, along with Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard. James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy will be returning from Split, while Sarah Paulson and Adam David Thompson are the new additions for Glass. Paulson plays Dr. Ellie Staple, who is a psychiatrist specializing in delusions of grandeur. Staple works with patients who believe that they have super powers, and Mr. Glass seems intent on proving that superhumans are very much real.

Glass opens in theaters on January 18th, 2019. There won't be many movies like it when it's released, which means that it might be able to beat some January box office records upon its release. The hype for the sequel is already pretty high, especially considering that Split was able to make $278.5 million against a $9 million budget. It's believed that after all was said and done, the movie made a total profit of $68.2 million, making it one of the most profitable movies of 2016. Now that the secret is out, Glass should be able to dominate the box office early next year. While we wait to see how it does, you can check out the new poster below, thanks to Fandango's Twitter account.