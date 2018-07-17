Glass is ready to shatter. The trilogy ending sequel to M. Night Shyamalan's hit films Unbreakable and Split is going to have a huge presence this Friday at Comic-Con, where the first trailer will be shown off. Today, we get the first footage from the film in anticipation of this big event which brings James McAvoy's Beast out of hiding.

In Glass, M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals, 2000's Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016's Split, from Universal, in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller. From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast.

Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb's superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men. Joining the all-star cast are Unbreakable's Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard, who reprise their roles as Dunn's son and Price's mother, as well as Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story series).

This riveting culmination of his worldwide blockbusters is produced by Shyamalan and Blumhouse Production's Jason Blum, who also produced the writer/director's previous two films for Universal. They produce again with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock, and Steven Schneider and Kevin Frakes, who executive produce. Gary Barber and Roger Birnbaum also serve as executive producers.

A Blinding Edge Pictures and Blumhouse production, Glass will be released by Universal Pictures in North America on January 18, 2019, and by Buena Vista International abroad. You can take a look at the first footage from Glass in the video below courtesy of UNiversal Pictures.