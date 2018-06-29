Glass, the highly anticipated sequel / crossover to M. Night Shyamalan's movies Split and Unbreakable, has received its first poster online. The poster was revealed alongside the announcement that Glass will be showcased at this year's San Diego Comic-Con on July 20th.

Audiences around the world were shocked early last year when M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie Split, starring X-Men actor James McAvoy, was revealed to be connected directly to Unbreakable, one of M. Night Shyamalan's greatest movies starring Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson. Audiences were even more shocked and excited when Shyamalan soon announced the movie Glass, which would combine the two movies in a crossover sequel. During the movie's production, the actual details of the story were shrouded in mystery, but it finally looks like we will be getting a peak at what to expect from the next movie from visionary director M. Night Shyamalan.

The poster was revealed on Shyamalan's Twitter, along with his announcement that Glass would be coming to San Diego Comic-Con this year. Here is what he had to say on the matter.

"I'm so excited to tell you that Glass will be at [San Diego Comic-Con]. I will be in Hall H on July 20th with the cast! You can expect a surprise as well..."

He then shared the poster online as a "fix" for those who couldn't wait until July 20th. This announcement is actually great news, and could mean that we will see the first trailer for Glass during Glass's showcase at San Diego Comic-Con. Considering that Shyamalan shared the poster as a "sneak peek" of what's to come, it's unlikely that their presentation at Comic-Con will just include another poster followed up by a Q&A. Attendees of San Diego Comic-Con should surely expect to see a trailer for Glass to drop in Hall H, with a strong possibility of that trailer dropping on the Internet shortly thereafter.

Hopefully the trailer and the rest of the information revealed at Comic-Con will answer a number of fans' questions about Glass, including how the paths of Unbreakable's David Dunn and Split's Kevin Wendell Crumb will end up crossing. Surely, this will not be a crossover M. Night Shyamalan fans will want to miss. A number of Shyamalan's movies have been hit or miss over the years, but there is no denying that he did a fantastic job with the movies Unbreakable and Split. Assuming that Glass is just as good as either of its predecessors, it is safe to say that we are in for quite a treat.

The revelation of M. Night Shyamalan's poster on Twitter is a great sign for audiences and fans anxious to get a glimpse of Glass before the movie actually releases. The tone of the poster is a bit mind-bending and creepy, which seems perfect for the crossover movie. Hopefully we will see more amazing material just like this at San Diego Comic-Con next month, and when Glass releases in theaters on January 18th, 2019.

But if you need your #GlassMovie fix before July 20th, here’s the world premiere of our teaser poster. pic.twitter.com/HsMa0bzR7N — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) June 29, 2018