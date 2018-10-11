A brand new trailer for Glass is here. People have been craving a sequel to Unbreakable pretty much since it was released in 2001. Last year, M. Night Shyamalan finally delivered on that promise, sort of, with Split. Though, that movie's connections to Unbreakable were tangential. Next year will see the culmination of this trilogy and the sequel many moviegoers have been waiting a very long time to see. Now, thanks to this new trailer, we have our best look at what's to come yet.

This is the first new footage to arrive online since the first Glass trailer was released during SDCC. This is going to pick up after the events of Split and will see Elijah Price, David Dunn and Kevin Wendell Crumb all locked up to start. However, they're going to get free and, as we can see, it's going to result in a superhero showdown the likes of which we've never really seen before. Comic book movies have become the most popular thing in Hollywood over the course of the last decade, but this is something truly unique within that genre.

The cast includes James McAvoy as The Beast, Bruce Willis as The Overseer, and Samuel L. Jackson as The Mastermind. Anya Taylor-Joy reprises her role from Split, with Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard returning to their roles from Unbreakable. Sarah Paulson is on board as a new psychiatrist character who is dealing with the trio of exceptional individuals at the center of the story. In addition to his duties as director, M. Night Shyamalan also penned the screenplay. There's also a more than decent chance he'll pop up on screen in a cameo of some sort, as the filmmaker very regularly sneaks himself into his own movies.

Starting with The Sixth Sense, M. Night Shyamalan quickly asserted himself as a promising storyteller and managed to put a lot of pressure on himself for his future movies. Unbreakable served as a satisfying follow-up but things got a bit divisive beyond that and then he went on a truly amazing cold streak that is one for the ages. The Lady in the Water, The Happening, The Last Airbender and After Earth all helped put Shyamalan in director's jail for a spell. But Split, as well as his indie horror hit The Visit, helped put him back in everyone's good graces.

Split, which was revealed to be a secret sequel to Unbreakable thanks to a cameo from Bruce Willis at the end, grossed a very impressive $278 million worldwide, working from a budget of just $9 million. It also earned generally favorable reviews, which helped to put Glass on the fast track. Will this manage to be a satisfying conclusion to the trilogy? We'll find out when Glass hits theaters on January 18, 2019. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new trailer from Universal Pictures for yourself below.