A brand new trailer for Glass has arrived. Normally, international trailers don't show off that much footage that hasn't already been glimpsed previously. Nor are they typically that much different than what has come before. In this case, not only is there a lot of new footage, but this may well be the best trailer for the upcoming sequel to Unbreakable and Split we've seen to date. There are a lot of comic book movies coming our way next year, but this could be the most intriguing and, were it not for Avengers: Endgame, one could argue, by some measures, the most highly-anticipated.

The trailer kicks off with an ominous monologue from the titular Mr. Glass, aka Elijah Price, waxing philosophically about their place in the world as beings seemingly ripped from the pages of a comic book and brought to life. We then see these men through the eyes of Sarah Paulson's new psychiatrist character, who specializes in these types of cases before things get out of hand and the action gets cranked up. Overall, there is a lot of new footage in here and this may be the best individual trailer released yet.

Split took a great many people by surprise. Not only because the movie was, based on the general consensus by critics and moviegoers, quite good, but because it wound up being a surprise sequel to Unbreakable. Though, its connections to the 2001 M. Night Shyamalan thriller were minimal, only truly coming to light with an appearance by Bruce Willis as David Dunn at the very end, it finally fulfilled the promise of expanding that universe that many had wanted to see for years. Glass, as we can see in this trailer, is going to be much more of a firm sequel to both of its predecessors.

Universal and Blumhouse were quick to green light a sequel in the wake of Split, which was one of the most successful movies of 2017, when comparing its minimal $9 million production budget to its $278 million global take at the box office. Bruce Willis, Samuel L Jackson and James McAvoy all return as the trio of gifted individuals. They're joined by other returning cast members from the previous two movies such as Spencer Treat Clark, Charlayne Woodard and Anya Taylor-Joy. M. Night Shyamalan, as with the previous installments, serves as both writer and director.

For years, thanks to movies such as The Last Airbender and The Happening, just to name a couple, M. Night Shyamalan was pretty much in director's jail. At the very least, audiences had grown tired of what he had to offer. But starting with his indie horror hit The Visit, things have been trending upward. Can Glass keep that trend going in the right direction? Fingers crossed on that front but so far, it's looking good. Glass is set to arrive in theaters on January 18, 2019. Be sure to check out the new trailer from Buena Vista International and Universal Pictures below.