Verotika is coming to Cinepocalypse for its world premiere this summer. The horror anthology marks the directorial debut of punk metal legend Glenn Danzig and is based on his Verotik comics. The movie was announced in August 2018, and now it's almost ready for the world to see.

Cinepocalypse, Chicago's premiere festival for electrifying and provocative genre cinema, returns to the Music Box Theatre June 13th for eight days of features, shorts, events and surprises, including eight fantastic break-out world premieres! Topping the list this year is Verotika.

CFF 2019 couldn't be more excited to introduce you to Verotika, the directorial debut from Misfits founder and punk/metal legend Glenn Danzig. Glenn's passion for film, the occult, and all things ghouls 'n ghosts has long influenced his music, and now he's taking these elements to the big screen. Featuring a plot shrouded in secrecy, a soundtrack of new Danzig music, and based on the output of his comic book publishing company Verotik-a compound of "violence" and "erotic"-this feature film anthology is a realization of his lifelong love of comics and the dark arts. We'll melt your face off with the world premiere of Verotika on opening night, with Glenn in attendance.

Keeping the hard rock vibes going, CFF will also be presenting a tribute to iconic heavy metal act Gwar with a special retrospective. Cinepocalypse will salute these patron saints of debauchery with a two-tier punch of totally original and unparalleled cinematic chaos, with Gwar members in attendance. First with a special retrospective screening event showcasing a number of their most extravagant short films, including the Grammy-nominated Phallus in Wonderland (for the first time on the big screen!). BälSäc and Sleazy P. take the stage to verbally skewer John Fasano's 1987 Canadian cult classic Rock 'N' Roll Nightmare starring (and written by) fellow rock god Thor!

Several lost films will also be 'unearthed' during this epic festival with an outrageous extended cut of Hot Dog... The Movie and a never-before-seen 'gore' cut of Tammy and the T-Rex starring Dennis Richards. Don't let anyone tell you that lost treasure doesn't exist, because CFF is beyond thrilled to present these two world premieres, which they are calling more precious than the Holy Grail.

A love story like no other (from the director of Mac and Me, no less!), Tammy and the T-Rex is a '90s Disney Channel movie on bath salts, starring Denise Richards as the titular T-Rex love interest. Thanks to the Academy Film Archive we're able to screen the never-before-seen, never-known-to-exist, R-rated 'Gore-cut' 35mm print for the first time ever! And then get ready to return to the sexy slopes of Hot Dog...The Movie for the 35th Anniversary Producer's Cut 4K Restoration of the David Naughton and Shannon Tweed starring winter wonderland, PORKY'S-esque youth comedy, now with never-before-seen restored footage. The special screening will be hosted by Synapse Films Don May Jr., the A.V. Club's Katie Rife and Mike "McBeardo" McPadden, author of Teen Movie Hell: A Crucible of Coming-of-Age Films From Animal House to Zapped!

The festival will present its annual achievement award to none other than the esteemed Canadian actor Michael Ironside, who's been a staple in the world of genre cinema for the past three decades. Ironside will accept his award following a special 70mm screening of the sci-fi action film Total Recall. There's plenty of other exciting stuff going down at Cinepocalypse, including a special screening of Culture Shock and Satanic Panic. Caryn Waecther tackles isolation in the age of social media with her haunting sophomore feature Deadcon}, following real-life YouTubers Lauren Elizabeth and Claudia Sulewski up against vengeful ghosts even more horrifying than their devoted fans. Dark pasts come calling back in Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala's Sundance hit The Lodge as the fate of a young woman and her new, grudging step-children unravel in this star-studded psychological slowburn featuring Riley Keough, Jaeden Lieberher, Alicia Silverstone, Richard Armitage and Lia McHugh. Pollyanna McIntosh, best known for her role on AMC's The Walking Dead, moves into the director seat for Darlin', a follow-up to Lucky McKee's 2011 film The Woman, while also reprising her starring role in the debut that charged SXSW's Midnight Madness earlier this year.

To top everything off, there will also be a Child's Play inspired speakeasy called 'Rated R', and so much more. Acclaimed director Joel Schumacher will even be on hand for special screenings and Q&As for Falling Down and a rare 70mm print of Flatliners. You can get all the information you need about the event at Music Box Theater. Below is the full line-up and some images including the CFF 2019 poster, the first ever look at Verotika, a look at Culture Shock, Satanic Panic, Tammy and the T-Rex along with a group shot of Gwar.

Achoura, dir. Talal Selhami

Morocco, North American Premiere

Four childhood friends are reunited when one of them re-surfaces after 20 years, forcing them to confront a creature straight out of a spine-chilling Moroccan legend.

Attack of the Demons, dir. Eric Power

USA, World Premiere - Filmmaker in attendance!

Three friends must use every skill their minds can fathom to stave off a legion of mutating demons overtaking their community. Move over SOUTH PARK, this gore-soaked film is done entirely in hand cut-paper animation.

Belzebuth, dir. Emilio Portes

Mexico, North American Premiere

After losing his family in a most horrific way, a special border agent must investigate a series of deaths involving young children, possession, and an ancient demon named Belzebuth.

Bliss, dir. Joe Begos

USA, Midwest Premiere

A brilliant macabre painter facing the worst creative block of her life turns to every vice she can to complete her masterpiece, spiraling into a hallucinatory hellscape of drugs, sex, and a whole lotta murder.

Hulu's Into The Dark: Culture Shock, dir. Gigi Saul Guerrero

USA, Special Presentation - Filmmaker in attendance!

This thriller follows a young woman in pursuit of the American Dream, who crosses illegally into the United States, only to find herself in an American nightmare.

Darlin', dir. Pollyanna McIntosh

USA, Midwest Premiere - Filmmaker in attendance!

A direct sequel to 2011's cult classic THE WOMAN, star Pollyanna McIntosh takes over the director's chair in this coming-of-age shocker with a horror-tinged twist.

Deadcon, dir. Caryn Waechter

USA, World Premiere

The horrors and isolation of being a social media influencer run rampant in DEADCON, when a collection of Youtube and Instagram stars soon discover there are things scarier than thousands of teenagers armed with phones asking for selfies.

Falling Down, dir. Joel Schumacher

USA, Retrospective - Filmmaker in attendance!

An unemployed defense worker, frustrated with the various flaws he sees in society, begins to psychotically and violently lash out against them. Presented in 35mm.

Flatliners, dir. Joel Schumacher

USA, Retrospective - Filmmaker in attendance!

Five medical students experiment with "near-death" experiences until the dark consequences of past tragedies begin to jeopardize their lives. Presented in 70mm

Ghost Killers Vs. Bloody Mary, dir. Fabrício Bittar

Brazil, North American Premiere

In this horror-comedy bloodbath, four Youtubers with expertise in supernatural events seek recognition from their viewers while solving the urban legend of Bloody Mary. Prepare yourselves for gut-busting hilarity and gore-soaked chaos.

GWAR Showcase

USA, Special screening - Guests in attendance!

A retrospective of GWAR's blood-splattered iconic heavy metal career, including the Grammy nominated PHALLUS IN WONDERLAND, followed by a Q&A!

Hot Dog... The Movie, dir. Peter Markle

USA, 35th Anniversary 4K Producer's Cut Restoration World Premiere

Kindred Spirits, dir. Lucky McKee

USA, World Premiere - Filmmaker in attendance!

In the latest twisted work from the director of MAY and THE WOMAN, stars Thora Birch, Macon Blair, and Caitlin Stasey shine in this unapologetically dark thriller about a deeply disturbed young woman with a sinister agenda.

The Lodge, dirs. Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala

UK/U.S.A, Midwest Premiere

In this psychologically unsettling slowburn, a young woman and her soon-to-be new stepchildren find themselves snowed in at a remote winter cabin. Of course, strange and frightening events take place concluding in a final act that will leave you shaken.

The Lurker, dir. Eric Liberacki

USA, World Premiere - Filmmaker in attendance!

A group of high school theatre students (led by Scout Taylor-Compton), celebrate their final performance of Romeo & Juliet by dying at the hands of a savage killer, in this Chicago-set slasher that gives new meaning to the expression "the show must go on!"

Mope, dir. Lucas Heyne

USA, Midwest Premiere - Filmmaker in attendance!

The tragic and very icky true story of two best friends and low-end Mopes (slang for wannabe porn stars) who sought fame but gained infamy in a 2010 murder at a San Fernando valley porn company's warehouse.

The Mute, dir. Bartosz Konopka

Poland, North American Premiere

Two knights set off to christen a small pagan village hidden deep within the mountains, using vile methods to take control of the foreigners minds and souls. THE MUTE is a spectacle made of visuals and atmosphere combined to create a thrilling, savage, and mystical epic.

Punta Muerto (Dead End), dir. Daniel de la Vega

Argentina, North American Premiere

A mystery writer is suspected of murder when a colleague turns up dead in the exact way that is laid out in his latest, highly praised book. To prove his innocence, he must find the real killer, in this stunning B&W throwback to '40s mysteries and film noir.

Rock N' Roll Nightmare, dir. John Fasano

Canada, Special live movie riff event with members of GWAR

At a farmhouse in the middle of nowhere, a hopeful hair-metal band seeking inspiration to record their new LP will soon find themselves in a furious confrontation with the Prince of Darkness himself, as well as GWAR!

Satanic Panic, dir. Chelsea Stardust

USA, Midwest Premiere

A pizza delivery girl at the end of her financial rope has to fight for her life - and her tips - when her last order of the night turns out to be to a group of high-society Satanists in need of a virgin sacrifice.

The Swerve, dir. Dean Kapsalis

USA, World Premiere - Filmmaker in attendance!

Holly seems to have it all, but there are troubling signs that all is not right as her life begins to spiral out of control. Both a stellar portrait of depression and a horrific drama, this haunting update on a classic tragedy comes from a new writer/director raised on the films of Bergman, Polanski, and Hitchcock.

Tammy & the T-Rex, dir. Stewart Raffill

USA, Original R-rated 'Gore-Cut' 35mm World Premiere

From the director of MAC AND ME, comes a love story like no other. Starring DEnise Richards and the late great Paul Walker. Oh, and of course a T-Rex.

Total Recall, dir. Paul Verhoeven

USA, Retrospective - Film Guest in attendance!

Presented in 70mm.

"See you at the party Richter". Villain extraordinaire Michael Ironside in attendance for one of the greatest sci-fi action films of all time! From filmmaker Paul Verhoeven and starring Arnold Schwarzenneger. You know this one!

Verotika, dir. Glenn Danzig

USA, World Premiere - Filmmaker in attendance!

Featuring a plot shrouded in secrecy, a soundtrack composed entirely of new Danzig music, and based on the output of his long-running, mature comic book publishing company Verotik-a compound of "violence" and "erotic"-this feature film anthology is Glenn Danzig's directorial debut!

Villains, dirs. Dan Berk & Robert Olsen

USA, Midwest Premiere

When a pair of painfully amateurish criminals break into a suburban home, they stumble upon a dark secret in the basement that two sadistic homeowners will do anything to keep from getting out in this black-comic thriller.

Why Don't You Just Die, dir. Kirill Sokolov

Russia, Midwest Premiere - Presented by L'Étrange Festival

A detective brings together a terrible group of people in his apartment, each one of whom has a reason to want revenge. With plenty of dark Russian humor, this rip-roaring rampage of violence and gore plays more as an evil Looney tunes than your basic gross-out experience. Presented by L'Etrange Festival in Paris.