Mariah Carey's Glitter soundtrack has made it to number one on the iTunes chart, seventeen years after it was originally released. Carey's fans started a social media campaign to get the soundtrack to the top of the charts and were able to do so in a pretty short amount of time. The pop star's fans completed the task to help promote Carey's new album Caution, which hit stores on Friday, giving her two albums in the top five on iTunes.

The Glitter soundtrack and movie were a career low point for Mariah Carey, who never performs any of the songs live. While her fan base was trying to promote Caution, a lot of fans want her to dust off some Glitter tracks in concert, which could happen. The soundtrack was deemed Carey's worst album by critics upon its release on September 11th, 2001. It peaked at number seven on the Billboard chart, which was the lowest debut in her career at that point in time.

Both the Glitter movie and soundtrack were torn apart by critics. Upon the premiere of the movie, it had an eight percent Fresh Rating on rotten Tomatoes and now has a seven percent rating. Before the ambitious movie and soundtrack came out, Mariah Carey embarked on a short promotional tour, which was full of erratic behavior. She surprised Carson Daly on MTV's TRL with ice cream and a strip tease, while the host seemed pretty freaked out. Carey later appeared at a signing and was rambling about different subjects and not making sense. All of these events resulted in the popstar and musical icon heading to the hospital for exhaustion.

When the Glitter album failed to move units, Mariah Carey's record label, dropped her. On a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Carey was asked about the fan campaign to bring Glitter to number one. While she is definitely happy about the attention and the love from her fans, it's clear that it's a time in her life that she would rather not talk about. 2001 was not a good year for the popstar, who was trashed for the soundtrack as well as her acting abilities in the movie for nearly a year after the release.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Mariah Carey's new album Caution has been hailed a return to form, and will more than likely end up at number one on the Billboard album charts when that information becomes available. As to whether or not Carey performs any Glitter songs in the near future, that's anybody's guess, but she seems more open to it now than ever before. Looking back at the Glitter soundtrack, it's leaps and bounds better than the movie, which isn't saying much, but it's still an album that has sold over 2 million copies worldwide. Additionally, the soundtrack has gained a cult audience over the last handful of years. You can read the thank you note to fans below, thanks to Mariah Carey's Twitter account.