Pacific Rim: Uprising director Steven S. DeKnight wants to make an R-rated God of War movie and he's actually met with Sony about it. DeKnight cautions that they were early conversations but that doesn't change the fact that this sounds like it could be potentially awesome. Especially when taking into account that he wants to see Dave Bautista in the lead role.

Steven S. DeKnight is currently promoting the home video release of Pacific Rim: Uprising. That's important to consider as the movie didn't meet expectations at the box office. So Sony may be a little hesitant to hand him the reigns to another big franchise right now. That said, DeKnight discussed his love for God of War and why he wants Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista as Kratos in a recent interview. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I've always been a fan of God of War. I think the latest game was just so beautiful and phenomenal. I would love to tackle a God of War movie or I would love to see somebody put that up on the big screen. Somebody asked me, 'Well, who would you have to have Kratos?' And immediately for me: Dave Bautista would be the man. I think he can do anything. You can do drama, real emotion, humor, action. What would I like to see from a movie like that? A bit of a tricky question because there hasn't really been 100% success of translating a video game to a movie. It's a very, very tricky process."

Indeed, video game movies really haven't found a way to break through in the same way that comic book movies have. Rampage, which was released In April, may be the closest thing to a truly successful video game movie so far and that still didn't manage to totally work for critics. Still, the God of War games have been considered to be nothing short of excellent, especially the most recent game, which is being hailed as a masterpiece. If someone like Steven S. DeKnight can capture that in the form of a movie, it could be special. The director further discussed his meetings with Sony and how he would tackle the adaptation.

"I had some early conversations with the good people at Sony PlayStation about it and my biggest thing is, look, you gotta approach it like a book. Approach it like adapting Jaws. For people who've read Jaws, the movie is very different but they're both fantastic. So you have to be able to take the source material and make it work as a movie. Which means a lot of times you've got to change things, which is very dicey obviously because you don't want alienate video game fans, but you have to make a film that works within the context of a movie by itself. Very difficult. I would love to tackle it."

It sounds as though he has the right idea. God of War is something fans have wanted to see as a movie for some time and Sony will no doubt explore that at some point. Will Steven S. DeKnight get his wish? Only time will tell. Someone just needs to make sure Dave Bautista is waiting for his phone to ring. This news comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.