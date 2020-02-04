Jillian Bell has quickly made a name for herself in the world of comedy, getting her start in Workaholics before breaking out in The Night Before, Fist Fight and Office Christmas Party. She made a lot of new fans headlining the comedy Brittany Runs a Marathon. Now, Disney has picked her up for a holiday-based comedy called Godmothered. She will be appearing alongside Isla Fisher, with shooting taking place as we speak.

Yes, production has commenced in Boston on Godmothered, an original live-action movie for Disney+ starring Isla Fisher (Confessions of a Shopaholic, Wedding Crashers) and Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon, Rough Night), directed by Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones's Diary, Bridget Jones's Baby). The screenplay is by Kari Granlund (Lady and the Tramp) and Melissa K. Stack (The Other Woman). The film is produced by Justin Springer (Dumbo, TRON: Legacy), with Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters), Tom Pollock (the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Amie Karp (the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife) and Diane L. Sabatini (Lady and the Tramp) serving as executive producers.

Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 12-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of "Happily Ever After," but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.

Joining Bell and Fisher in supporting roles are Emmy winner Jane Curtin (Kate & Allie, Saturday Night Live) as headmistress of The Motherland, Jillian Shea Spaeder (Walk The Prank) and Willa Skye (Lazy Susan) as Mackenzie's young daughters, Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as her sister, and Santiago Cabrera (Star Trek: Picard), Artemis Pebdani (Scandal), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brittany Runs a Marathon) and Stephnie Weir (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as colleagues at the TV news station where Mackenzie works. June Squibb (Oscar nominee for Nebraska) and Carlease Burke (Child's Play) appear as godmothers populating The Motherland.

Christopher Norr (Succession) serves as Director of Photography with Alice Normington (Suffragette) as Production Designer, Renee Ehrlich Kalfus (Hidden Figures) as Costume Designer and Gary Dollner (Fleabag) as Editor.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. From The Walt Disney Company's Direct-to-Consumer and International segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Visit the official DisneyPlus.com streaming app to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.