This year marks the 67th anniversary of Godzilla' s original 1954 movie debut, and to celebrate Toho International, Inc. is celebrating in a number of different ways, not least in bringing the long awaited 4K remastered version of the original movie back to cinemas across the U.S., as well as screening a number of classics such as the 50th anniversary screening of Godzilla vs. Hedorah and a double feature of two Heisei era movies never seen in cinemas in North America before. Here is all the information they had to say in the official press release for the month of celebratory releases.

"Austin-based movie theater company Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, in association with Janus Films, will exclusively host a coast-to-coast world premiere of the long-anticipated 4K remastering of the classic 1954 "Godzilla" film. The screenings will be held at over two dozen locations across the U.S. including flagship theaters in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco and will mark 67 years since Godzilla's first appearance in Toho's "Gojira," the classic monster movie widely regarded as a masterpiece that continues to shape the course of worldwide pop culture. In addition, throughout the first half of November, Alamo Drafthouse will screen fan-favorite kaiju classics "Godzilla vs. Hedorah," "Shin Godzilla," and a double feature of two Heisei era classics that have never been shown theatrically in North America."

"To keep the birthday buzz going, Toho Int. has teamed up with Mondo, Super7, Kinokuniya, and the official Godzilla Shop on Amazon to offer fans exciting new Godzilla merchandise. Fans can also tune in to Toho's Official Godzilla YouTube Channel for all-new content, including the 1978 "Godzilla" animated series, "Godziban" puppet show, and new original "Godzilla Chomp" documentary series premiering soon."

The actual anniversary is on November 3rd, when the 4K restoration of Godzilla will make its worldwide premiere. As well as other previously seen Godzilla movies also getting rare theatrical releases, the week of November 12th will see select cinemas showing two never before theatrically released classics from the 1980s. These are described as:

1984's "The Return of Godzilla," the kickoff to the Heisei era and a direct sequel to "Gojira," which was heavily re-edited and released in the United States as "Godzilla 1985." The release of the original Japanese version has never been officially screened on U.S. grounds.

1989's "Godzilla vs. Biollante," which only received a direct-to-video release in the U.S. has never received an official release in American theaters.

As well as the many movie re-releases, the celebration will also see the release of a brand new AR experience for mobile devices which will feature the original Godzilla for the first time. Collectors brand Mondo will be releasing a number of new statues, soundtrack vinyl pressings and other top secret releases. Fans can also can also check out the official Godzilla YouTube Channel for episodes from the 1978 Godzilla series and Godziban episodes, with new additions being made each week. For the most up to date information and brand updates, you can check out Godzilla.com and Godzilla's official social media accounts. This news originated at Bloody Disgusting.