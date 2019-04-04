Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters next month. However, fans won't have to wait very long to see some new footage. Five minutes of the movie will screen before this weekend's IMAX showings of Shazam!, which hits theaters this evening for preview screenings. As for what the footage is, it's believed it is the same teaser CinemaCon attendees were treated to earlier this week, which from the descriptions, sounds like it's pretty awesome.

The Godzilla: King of the Monsters social media account made the IMAX announcement today, revealing it is exclusive to IMAX theaters. Shazam! is expected to have a healthy debut, but there might be some diehard Godzilla fans who will go to the theaters just to see the five minutes of footage ahead of the release next month. The announcement comes after it was revealed that a trailer was rated and on the way, though many were thrown off by the five-minute runtime, which makes complete sense now.

The CinemaCon footage from Godzilla: King of the Monsters started with an introduction by star Millie Bobbie Brown and then went into some dark footage. The Earth is destroyed and there are war fleets flying through, while most humans are underground now, trying to find a solution. The humans decide to awaken the monsters in an effort to have them fight for them, but things don't go as planned. From the reactions to the footage, Godzilla fans are going to be pretty happy with the sneak peek, which will undoubtedly look massive on the big IMAX screen.

Related: Rodan Vs. Ghidorah in First Godzilla: King of the Monsters TV Spot

Kyle Chandler is starring in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and he recently talked about his fondness of working with a green screen. Not a lot of people particularly enjoy the process, but in order to bring Godzilla and crew together, there is going to be a ton of CGI and green screen, which doesn't bother Chandler in the slightest. He had this to say about his thoughts on using a green screen.

"I mean, you know a big film like this, there's the challenge of all the green screen, which I did in King Kong, but this is more extensive. And the deal with that is it's fun because a lot of people say, 'Isn't that hard, because there's nothing there?' But the fact is everything's there, and it's yours. You're creating what's there and that's sort of enjoyable. And when you're working with it, or running through it or jumping over it, it doesn't matter what you see or what is. They put something there for you so it's sorta fun to jump over something and wonder 'I wonder what I'm gonna see in the film. Is it ice or a bullet or, what have you.' And then the idea of this will be international, so for me as an actor that's something new as well. To be seen by crowds I haven't been seen by before, so that's a good positive right there."

Godzilla: King of the Monsters looks like they have stepped up the special effects game. Even when viewing the trailers on a computer or phone, everything looks great and incredibly realistic, which is hugely important when you're going to have monster fans comparing the new movie to all of the previous installments from over the years. You can check out the IMAX announcement below, thanks to the Godzilla: King of the Monsters Twitter account.

This weekend see 5 minutes of #GodzillaMovie exclusively in @IMAX theaters before #SHAZAM! Find an IMAX location near you now: https://t.co/8yJL9PjUGCpic.twitter.com/zDEy3FVVQf — Godzilla: King of the Monsters (@GodzillaMovie) April 4, 2019