We've still got awhile to wait for Godzilla 2 to arrive in theaters, but one of the stars of the movie is already starting to hype up the sequel in a big way. While many fans are excited to see some of the new human cast members, including Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, people really want to see some monster-on-monster action. And according to star O'Shea Jackson Jr., that's exactly what we're going to get in a very memorable way.

The actor was recently interviewed while promoting his new movie Den of Thieves. At one point, he talked a bit about Godzilla 2 and, while he couldn't reveal much, he teased the epic final battle between the King of the Monsters and King Ghidorah, a Toho favorite who is set to appear in the sequel. According to him, this is going to be a fight that fans are never going to forget. Here's what he had to say about it.

"In the last scene between Godzilla and King Ghidorah, I promise you, you will never forget it, in your life. As a nerd, I am foaming at the mouth to get in the editing room... Godzilla will be the number 1 movie. The way that [Godzilla] and Ghidorah fight... man... Kong better bring some s***."

Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla was financially successful and featured some great monster moments, but because the movie largely uses human perspective, we didn't get any massive, long monster battles. If O'Shea Jackson Jr. is to be believed, that's all going to change in Godzilla 2. Not only does Godzilla have to throw down with King Ghidorah, but we also know that Rodan and Mothra are going to be along for this installment as well. This is going to be jam-packed with monster action, it sounds like.

Michael Dougherty (Krampus) directs this time around, with the movie currently in post-production, as filming wrapped back in September of 2017. Still, even though the movie is already well into the editing process, Legendary Pictures and Universal aren't planning on releasing Godzilla 2, which was at one point titled Godzilla: King of Monsters, until March 22, 2019. As O'Shea Jackson Jr. points out, Godzilla Vs. Kong is set to arrive a year later in 2020, and it sounds like the new King Kong is going to have his work cut out for him.

Legendary's MonsterVerse is one of the few cinematic universes in Hollywood that actually seems to be working right now. And it sounds like we've got another possibly great movie to look forward to next year in Godzilla 2. With the movie being hyped up like this, it's hard not to hope that they wind up bumping up the release date a bit, but there's no indication that's going to happen. We're just going to have to be patient with this one. You can check out the full interview with O'Shea Jackson Jr. over at Collider.