We have a brand new image from Godzilla: King of the Monsters that ominously teases the arrival and redesign of the mighty King Ghidorah. It will have been five years since Gareth Edwards' Godzilla came out back in 2014 by the time this movie makes its way to theaters next summer. That's an awful lot of time between installments of a major franchise such as this. But it appears as though they're trying to make it worth our while and this latest image is further evidence of that. This is going to be a big, in more ways than one, hopefully glorious monster showdown.

While it's becoming very clear that Warner Bros. and Legendary are going to make us wait to actually see King Ghidorah in all of his glory, they have given us another intriguing look at him in this new image. We see a few unknown human characters on a bridge that looks very vulnerable to monster attacks. We can see through some blue fog that a gigantic foot, belonging to the three-headed beast, preparing to ruin the day for these poor souls.

Frustrating as it may be that this is just a foot, this actually tells us a decent bit about what to expect from the classic monster in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. For one, King Ghidorah is clearly going to be unreasonably huge. This image does a great job of showcasing scale and it's just unreal. These people barely make up the tip of one of his claws. The other important thing for classic Godzilla buffs is that the character has clearly been redesigned. Originally, Ghidorah had pretty round/flat feet. Here, we see that the creature has prominent and deadly talons.

As anyone who watched the Godzilla 2 teaser trailer that dropped during San Diego Comic-Con surely knows, King Ghidorah isn't the only classic Toho monster joining Godzilla on the big screen next summer. Rodan is also going to be in on the action, as well as Mothra, who were both showcased quite a bit more in the footage than Ghidorah was. Ultimately, it looks like it's going to be a tag-team match, with Godzilla and Mothra in one corner and Rodan and King Ghidorah in the other. Let them fight, as it were. The human cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sally Hawkins and Ken Watanabe.

Michael Dougherty (Krampus) is in the director's chair this time around, with Gareth Edwards stepping aside. This will help tee up the eventual showdown between the King of the Monsters and King Kong in Godzilla vs Kong, which will be directed by Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) and is set to arrive in summer 2020. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is currently scheduled to arrive on May 31, 2019. Be sure to check out the brand new image, which debuted via Total Film, for yourself below.