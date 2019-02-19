A brand new TV spot for Godzilla: King of the Monsters has arrived online. This is poised to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer movie season, both in terms of scope and potential box office. Warner Bros. has been hyping this one up truly dating back to San Diego Comic-Con last year and they're starting to amp things up a little bit with the release of this new TV spot. The latest sneak peek does offer a decent bit of new footage, but it's really doing a great job of setting the table for the unhinges monster carnage coming our way.

This is going to be a world already familiar with Godzilla, thanks to the last movie. The footage focuses on the literal emergence of three new monsters; Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah, who are joining the American version of the franchise from the classic lineup of Toho creations. The tagline in the spot promises "only one can be king" before taking us to some quick cut battle footage. While there are some recycles shots from the previous trailers, we get an epic and new shot setting up a duel between Rodan and King Ghidorah.

Director Michael Dougherty (Krampus) has made it very clear that this movie is going to focus much more on direct monster action than its predecessor, which largely subverted the action. This latest footage is further evidence of that. There are those who certainly appreciate what Gareth Edwards did with his 2014 Godzilla, but it's unlikely anyone wants to see that same approach again. Especially when we have these three new monsters at the center of the action. Plus, the creature design is outstanding and Dougherty, based on what we've seen, has assembled the movie in such a way that it's truly going to highlight these beasts above all else.

The human cast, which is certainly nothing to scoff at, sees the return of Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins from the previous entry. Beyond that, it's a new bunch. The new additions include Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Kyle Chandler (Manchester by the Sea), Vera Farmiga (The Front Runner), Bradley Whitford (Get Out), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Ziyi Zhang (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton).

This will be the third entry in what has been dubbed the MonsterVerse, following 2014's Godzilla and 2017's Kong: Skull Island. Both movies were generally received well by critics and moviegoers alike and both did reasonably big business at the box office, grossing a combined $1.09 billion worldwide. The studio also is in production on Godzilla vs. Kong, which comes from director Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) and is set to arrive next summer. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to hit theaters on May 31. Be sure to check out the new TV spot from Warner Bros. below.