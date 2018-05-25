Warner Bros. has updated their release calendar with a few key titles being pushed back. They have also bumped up the release of one of their movies coming out this year slightly and given a firm release date for another anticipated sequel they have in the works. While some of these shifts may frustrate fans, they do show signs that the studio has confidence in a few of its big titles coming down the pipeline over the next couple of years.

Starting with the big one, literally. Godzilla 2, the follow-up to Gareth Edwards' 2014 American take on the classic monster franchise, has been delayed by a couple of months. The sequel was slated to arrive on March 22, 2019, but will now arrive in the heart of the summer movie season on May 31, 2019. On the one hand, it's potentially annoying to have to wait that much longer to see Godzilla duking it out with Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah. On the other hand, putting the movie out in the summer season just a week after Disney's live-action Aladdin remake implies a good deal of confidence in what director Michael Dougherty (Krampus) has cooked up.

Next up is another delay, but a much more significant one. The Six Billion Dollar Man, which is set to star Mark Wahlberg in the lead role, has been bumped back yet again. The movie adaptation of The Six Million Dollar Man TV series was set for May 2019, but has now been pushed to June 5, 2020. Damian Szifron (Wild Tales) recently stepped away as director, which likely explains the shift in release date. Peter Berg, who has collaborated with Wahlberg several times in the past, was at one point attached but perhaps now he could step back in, if his schedule is free.

The other big announcement is that director Mike Flanagan's adaptation of Stephen King's Doctor Sleep has been given a release date. The Shining sequel is now set for release on January 24, 2020. The success of IT has made King properties big ticket items and Flanagan already had success adapting the author's book Gerald's Game for Netflix. Taking on a sequel to The Shining is a very different ballgame though. The January release date may seem surprising, as the month is usually associated with the worst of the worst when it comes to new releases. However, in recent years, some studios have had success by offering audiences something worth checking out early on in the calendar year. That seems to be the strategy Warner Bros. is going for with Doctor Sleep.

Last but not least, the comedy Crazy Rich Asians is getting bumped up just a touch. The movie will now hit theaters on August 15, as opposed to August 17. That gives it a two-day head start that weekend, in which, it will be competing with the R-rated puppet comedy Happytime Murders, which recently released its very NSFW first trailer. This news comes to us courtesy of Warner Bros.