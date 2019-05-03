Microsoft has unveiled a brand new series of Xbox One X consoles for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The best part? The company is giving them away to a few lucky winners. It's not at all uncommon for big companies like Microsoft to do tie-in promotions for major Hollywood blockbusters. Surely many people of a certain age remember the old Taco Bell ads for the 1998 American Godzilla? Sometimes these promotions are cooler than others. In this case, this is pretty near the top of the list, in terms of coolness.

The official Xbox Twitter account unveiled the consoles recently. There are four in total, all custom designed to resemble one of the main four creatures at the center of the upcoming movie; Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah. The consoles don't just have a little bit of flair, mind you. They're totally decked out in the trappings of their respective monster. Even for casual gamers who happen to be big fans of the franchise, this is pretty cool. Luckily, to win one, all people have to do is a simple retweet.

"RT for a chance to be the King of Consoles with a custom Xbox One X and see #GodzillaMovie in theaters May 31! #GodzillaXboxSweepstakes"

Granted, the chances of winning one of these consoles is very slim. They are only giving away four in total, one for each monster, it would seem. Microsoft also notes that winners will be contacted via DM on Twitter. So those who hope to win need to actually be following the Xbox account in order to actually claim their prize. It would be a shame to be the fanboy or fangirl selected, only to have the Xbox folks not be able to get hold of you and move on to the next person on the list.

Even for those who maybe don't care to throw their hat in the ring for the promotion, it serves as a nice reminder that the highly-anticipated sequel is just around the corner. Godzilla: King of the Monsters serves as a sequel to director Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla, which kicked off what Warner Bros and Legendary have dubbed the MonsterVerse. This also includes 2017's Kong: Skull Island, as well as next year's Godzilla vs. Kong, which recently wrapped filming under the direction of Adam Wingard (Blair Witch). This entry is directed by Michael Dougherty (Krampus).

Related: Godzilla 2 Will Unleash Never-Before-Seen Kaiju Monsters

While the monsters, rightfully so, have been the focus of the marketing efforts, the human cast is rather stacked. It includes Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Kyle Chandler (Manchester by the Sea), Bradley Whitford (Get Out), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Ziyi Zhang (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), with Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Ken Watanabe (Inception) returning from the previous movie. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to hit theaters on May 31. For those who wish to enter, check out the message below from the Xbox Twitter account.

RT for a chance to be the King of Consoles with a custom Xbox One X and see #GodzillaMovie in theaters May 31! #GodzillaXboxSweepstakes



NoPurchNec. Ends June 7. Rules: https://t.co/2mFrwIFxKWpic.twitter.com/jrB6khA3hi — Xbox (@Xbox) May 2, 2019