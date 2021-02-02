Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that 2014's Godzilla will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on March 23rd. An epic action adventure directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' Godzilla marked the long-awaited big screen return of the King of the Monsters.

Directed by Edwards from a screenplay by Max Borenstein and a story by David Callaham, Godzilla is based on the character "Godzilla," owned and created by TOHO CO., LTD. Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni produced the film with Mary Parent and Brian Rogers. Patricia Whitcher and Alex Garcia served as executive producers, alongside Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira.

Godzilla stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass), Oscar® nominee Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai, Inception), Elizabeth Olsen (Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame), Oscar® winner Juliette Binoche (The English Patient, Cosmopolis), and Oscar® nominee Sally Hawkins (Blue Jasmine), alongside Oscar® nominee David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck., The Bourne Legacy) and Bryan Cranston (Argo, TV's Breaking Bad).

Godzilla will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $24.99 ERP and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc with the feature film and special features. Fans can also own Godzilla in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on March 23rd.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray disc of Godzilla will feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

In this gritty, realistic sci-fi action epic, Godzilla returns to its roots as one of the world's most recognized monsters. Directed by Gareth Edwards and featuring an all-star international cast, this spectacular adventure pits Godzilla against malevolent creatures that, bolstered by humanity's scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

Godzilla Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Elements

Godzilla Ultra HD Blu-ray contains the following previously released special feature:

MONARCH: Declassified - Discover explosive new evidence not contained in the film that unravels the massive cover-up to keep Godzilla's existence a secret.

Operation: Lucky Dragon

MONARCH: The M.U.T.O. File

The Godzilla Revelation

The Legendary Godzilla - Go behind the scenes with filmmakers and cast for an even deeper look at the larger than life monsters in the film.

Godzilla: Force of Nature

A Whole New Level Of Destruction

Into The Void: The H.A.L.O. Jump

Ancient Enemy: The M.U.T.O.s

On March 23rd Godzilla 4K UHD will be available to own for streaming and download to watch anywhere in high definition and standard definition on favorite devices from select digital retailers including GooglePlay, Vudu, Xbox and others, and will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.