Director Michael Dougherty wants to return to the MonsterVerse for a rather interesting take on a Godzilla movie. The filmmaker behind last year's King of the Monsters has expressed a desire to make what he calls Godzilla B.C.. This would bring the legendary beast to the ancient world long before civilization as we know it came to be. And, as Dougherty explains, it would possibly ditch the human element entirely.

Recently, Michael Dougherty participated in an online watch party for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Dougherty was live-tweeting insight from the movie's official account and, at one point, was discussing how he imagined King Ghidorah wound up trapped in the ice in Antarctica. This is when the director revealed his proposed monster flick. Here's what Dougherty had to say about it.

"As for how Ghidorah ended up trapped in the ice, I like to think he lost his last battle with Godzilla and got KO'd into freezing waters. I'd still love to do Godzilla B.C. where we finally see this ancient world of man and monster, like a modern day Ray Harryhausen flick. Or maybe we just go for it and finally take humans out of the equation..."

Ray Harryhausen was an iconic visual effects artist who worked on classics such as The 7th Voyage of Sinbad and Clash of the Titans. It seems Michael Dougherty would want to take a page or two from his playbook, given the opportunity to tackle what he's calling Godzilla B.C. The question is, would Warner Bros. and Legendary make a movie like this? And could it truly work?

This would certainly be venturing into uncharted cinematic territory when it comes to Godzilla. One of the primary complaints from those who didn't particularly enjoy Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla is that it was light on the monster action and what we did get was largely from the human POV. Though, if King of the Monsters taught us anything it's that simply adding more monsters into the mix doesn't necessarily make for a winning formula, as the sequel didn't fare well with critics and underperformed at the box office. So it's hard to say if taking the human element out entirely would improve matters.

Perhaps the best balance in the MonsterVerse thus far was struck by Jordan Vogt-Roberts in 2017's Kong: Skull Island. It was monster-heavy but still featured plenty of human business to keep it anchored in reality, relatively speaking. Next up, director Adam Wingard will bring us Godzilla vs. Kong, which is currently set to arrive in theaters in November. Beyond that, it's not yet been revealed what Warner Bros. and Legendary are planning for the franchise. If they want to try something a little different, Michael Dougherty seems happy to take the call. This news comes to us via the official Godzilla Twitter account.

