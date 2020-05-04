Godzilla: King of the Monsters revealed a new set of titans/kaiju in the Monsterverse the likes of which had never been seen before in Godzilla movies. One such new kaiju was the mammoth-like Behemoth, who instantly became a fan favorite despite his fleeting appearance. Director of the film Michael Dougherty recently took to Instagram to expand on the nature of the massive beast.

"TITANUS BEHEMOTH Of all the new monsters created for the film, Behemoth was probably my favorite. Since nearly all kaiju are usually giant reptiles, insects, or some hybrid, it was fun to come up with a new mammal that combined traits of woolly mammoths, apes, and giant sloths. We even came up with rich backstories for each new creature and imagined Behemoth was capable of going bipedal when necessary, allowing him to take a swipe at an opponent with his claws."

"Normally, he's a peaceful herbivore grazing on giant prehistoric trees with his herd, although at one point we considered adding massive cuffs and broken chains around his limbs to hint that he was once captured and used as a warbeast by some ancient society. He also likes belly rubs and getting groomed by #Kong."

Behemoth is something of an anomaly within the Monsterverse, since it is a mammal instead of a reptile or an insect like the rest of the kaiju. This is something the titan has in common with Kong, and Dougherty's summary seems to hint at the fact that an alliance existed between the giant ape and Behemoth at some point in the past. While Behemoth and Kong never met onscreen, their relationship might be explored in the upcoming Godzilla VS Kong.

The Kong Vs Godzilla matchup has been teased ever since the giant ape got his own standalone film within the Monsterverse, which ended with Godzilla's roar echoing in the distance. The end of Godzilla: King of the Monsters confirmed the approaching battle, with newspaper clippings revealing that Godzilla, along with the rest of his crew of Titans, was making his way to Kong's abode Skull Island, with the Giant Ape having previously refused to heed Godzilla's call as the new alpha Titan, thus setting up a conflict between the two monster movie icons.

If Kong is to stand a chance against the much bigger Godzilla and his monstrous brood, he will need some giant allies of his own, and that might be where the presence of Behemoth finally comes into play. It is also strongly rumored that at some point all the Titans will have to band together to take on a mechanical giant that humans have been building in order to tame the monsters.

However the story pans out, Dougherty's backstory for Behemoth adds an interesting new dimension to the mammoth Titan and gives fresh insight into the kind of relationship humanity had with kaiju in ancient times before they disappeared from the face of the Earth.