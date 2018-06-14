Is Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle really going to premiere this week in Netflix? It sure seems that way, according to a new report. No release date was given, but it could go live late Thursday evening, or the very early morning of Friday. This is very exciting news since many Godzilla fans in North America thought that it was going to be a while before the animated movie was available to stream.

Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is the second movie in the planned trilogy and follows last year's massively popular Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Netflixs yet to make an official announcement in regard to Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle being released this week. A surprise release is definitely cool awesome, so hope this report ends up being true.

As previously noted, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle already premiered in Japan and some of the reactions to the sequel have been mixed. While the trailers have been promising and focus on some pretty intense action, some viewers have stated that it's actually the opposite. More than one review declares that there's actually less action and monsters in it than Godzilla: Planet of Monsters. However, the animation has been praised as has the design of the worlds and the music.

Regardless, this is still potentially awesome news if Netflix is really releasing Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle. The good news is that Godzilla fans will find out in just a few short days if The Hollywood Reporter is correct with their story. As for the story for the sequel, it looks like there's some pretty important questions to be answered. There could be a pretty big plot twist when the entire trilogy is complete. The synopsis for Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle reads.

"Rising from the depths of the planet is a new breed of monster, dubbed Godzilla Earth. Evolving for 20,000 years, the creature stands 300 meters high, weighs over 100,000 tons and wields such overwhelmingly destructive power that Haruo and company have no choice but to run for their lives. Coming to Haruo's rescue, however, is Miana, a member of an aboriginal tribe called the Houtua. They are the first humanoid people the returnees have encountered. Could they descend from humans?"

The next installment following Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle will hit Japan in November of this year and will premiere in North America at some point afterwards. Again, Netflix has not made an announcement, so this could be a nice surprise for Godzilla fans who have been patiently waiting for the sequel since it debuted in Japan. You can read more about Godzilla: City of the Edge of Battle as well as other titles coming to Netflix over at The Hollywood Reporter.