Godzilla's 66th birthday is shaping up to be a big one. Leading up to the iconic kaiju's birthday on November 3, Toho International, Inc. has revealed a slew of Godzilla brand and licensing announcements to help fans celebrate Godzilla Day in ways like never before. The company has announced a batch of all-new episodes to drop weekly for its popular Godzilla Tales series, which has garnered more than 325K views to-date. Toho also unveils new Godzilla-themed licensing collaborations in gaming, apparel, collectibles and more. Ghidorah is the focus of the latest Godzilla Tales episode, which is currently streaming.

While one would expect Godzilla Tales with Ghidorah in it to include some menacing footage, that isn't the case here. Instead, we're treated to a sitcom intro. "From the makers of 'My Three Heads' comes next season's sitcom," reads the description. This is far from the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, but it will have to do for now.

On November 3rd, 1954, Godzilla made its first appearance in Toho's Godzilla, a classic monster movie widely regarded as a masterpiece. The date is officially Godzilla's birthday, with a Godzilla Festival held in Japan each year to celebrate. In 2019, the festival gathered over 20,000 visitors, and this year's event will be held virtually where even more fans are expected to tune-in. Lora Cohn, Managing Director, Toho International, Inc. had this to say.

"Fans of Godzilla roar louder than any community I know, and we still want to make sure they are able to commemorate their favorite character in exciting new ways. With more people online than ever, now is the perfect opportunity to treat fans to the hilarious Godzilla Tales series, while also filling the gap between our major theatrical release next year with Godzilla vs. Kong. We are thrilled with the seamless collaboration of our licensees to deliver even more meaningful experiences and products to fans."

Godzilla Tales recently dropped as a surprise for fans, bringing Godzilla classic monsters to screens everywhere in bite-sized formats. The series uses iconic footage from dozens of Godzilla movies, reformatted into a series of episodes that capture the fun and adventure Godzilla is known for. With nearly 20 episodes ranging from spoofs to original themes, these lighthearted shorts are for fans of all ages.

Mediatonic recently teased its Godzilla crossover to the world, bringing the fan-favorite kaiju to its hit multiplayer game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Beginning November 3rd, through a limited time only, fans will have the opportunity to wear the all-new Godzilla skin in the game. Fall Guys is combining retro cool with reptile cool through a special limited edition, hand-pulled silkscreen serigraph print in two colorways. This sleekly designed artwork calls back to the classic Showa Era of titles in the Godzilla filmography, with Godzilla in the '60s with a wash of swagger and swank that only Shag can deliver.

Finally, Mondo continues its stellar lineup of Godzilla products with some brand-new collectibles. Capturing the world of Godzilla in its unique style, Mondo once again delivers one of its most popular collaborations with all new tiki mugs, apparel, and for the first time with the Godzilla brand, a line of vinyl figures and statues portraying kaiju like nobody has done before. You can check out the latest episode of Godzilla Tales above, thanks to the Nerdist YouTube channel.