One of the best parts of San Diego Comic-Con this year was getting to see the first trailer for Godzilla: King of Monsters. The footage absolutely blew fans away and left us wanting more. Unfortunately, the movie doesn't arrive in theaters until next summer. But what to do until then? Well, for starters, you can check out this totally awesome 1960s retro style version of the trailer, which turns the upcoming sequel into a Toho monster movie classic.

A Japanese YouTuber decided to take the footage from the Godzilla Comic-Con trailer, totally rearrange it, add some effects and a totally different soundtrack to make it look more like these types of movies did in the 60s. Mission accomplished. This should make Godzilla fans feel all kinds of nostalgic. This video actually takes the audio directly from the trailer for Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster. That 1964 flick, at least in part, is where Godzilla 2 is taking its inspiration. That was the first movie to ever feature King Ghidorah, who will be the big bad, along with Rodan, in the upcoming sequel.

Legendary Pictures is currently in the midst of expanding what they've dubbed the MonsterVerse, which currently includes 2014's Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island and next year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. So far, these movies have been relatively faithful to the originals, but they have redesigned the monsters and tweaked things quite a bit for modern audiences. It's certainly interesting and pretty fun to see this new Godzilla, along with Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah, with their old school sounds. This trailer was made with a lot of love.

Gareth Edwards, who helmed the 2014 Godzilla, didn't return to direct next year's sequel. Instead, it's Krampus and Trick 'r Treat's Michael Dougherty in the director's chair. It looks very much like he took the polar opposite approach to Edwards, who subverted the monsters in his movie. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is clearly loaded down with these creatures and a whole lot of action. Not to say that there aren't those who like what Edwards did, though, there were plenty who were left unsatisfied with his approach. With any luck, this should just be two hours or more of four monsters just beating one another into oblivion. And, you know, just a sprinkle of human drama and emotion thrown in there for good measure.

The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Thomas Middleditch and Charles Dance. Legendary recently delayed the release until May 31, 2019. While that's disappointing, since it means we have to wait an extra two months, it does signify that they have some confidence in the final product. While we wait impatiently for the actual movie to arrive, be sure to check out the retro take on the Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer for yourself below, which was previously reported on by io9.