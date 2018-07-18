The King is back. Warner Bros. has released the very first teaser for Godzilla: King of the Monsters just ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, which kicks off tonight with preview night. The studio is going to showcase the upcoming sequel at the event, but as of yet, a trailer debut hasn't been confirmed. However, this conveniently timed teaser footage seems to heavily imply that we're going to get our first really good look at the movie very soon.

Don't get your hopes up too high, as this teaser, which was debuted by star Millie Bobby Brown via her Instagram, doesn't actually feature Godzilla in it. Nor does it feature Mothra, Rodan or King Ghidorah, who are set to make their way to the big screen for the first time in a long time in Godzilla 2. What it does feature is Brown using a radio to try and reach the company Monarch, which has helped to tie these various MonsterVerse movies together. Her call is unsuccessful Instead, she's met with chaos on the other end of the line and she sinks into a helpless position of fear. We're guessing there's some brutal monster action taking place on the other end of that radio call.

In addition to the footage, a banner, which serves as the movie's first official poster, has made its way online as well. Just as it is in the teaser, the young Stranger Things star takes center stage, with the King himself lurking in the background amidst a cloud of smoke and fire. The image also comes with the tagline, "Their reign begins." That doesn't bode well for the humans that populate the fictional universe this movie takes place in, but it's great news for moviegoers who enjoy this sort of thing.

The first images from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, one of which features the legendary monster using his atomic breath, recently debuted online as well. It seems very much like the studio is building up to a big reveal. That reveal will almost certainly be a full trailer during San Diego Comic-Con. For fans who won't be on hand at the event, the hope is that they will release the trailer online. Given that they've decided to release the teaser ahead of time, we're guessing that's going to be the case.

Michael Dougherty (Krampus) directs the sequel, stepping in for Gareth Edwards, who helmed 2014's Godzilla. The events of this upcoming movie will lead to 2020's Godzilla vs. Kong, which will see the King square off against the new version of the giant ape from Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to hit theaters on May 31, 2019, after recently having its release date bumped back by a couple of months. Be sure to check out the first teaser, courtesy of the Legendary YouTube channel, for yourself below, as well as the new poster.