New Godzilla: King of the Monsters footage has arrived online. A five-minute clip is now available exclusively for HBO NOW subscribers. The footage was teased on social media with a one-minute clip to tie into Game of Thrones, which is very wise maneuver to get some eyes on the movie who might not normally even know about it. People who love a show with two living dragons and an ice zombie dragon will surely be into Godzilla and some of his monster pals.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters next month and monster fans are looking forward to get any footage they can, so this HBO NOW tie-in is a plus. For fans who do not have a subscription, but would like to see the five-minute clip, you can sign up for a free trial and then cancel it if you do not wish to see what HBO NOW has to offer. Game of Thrones is up for the offering now, but there are only four more episodes left of the series.

In the Godzilla: King of the Monsters teaser, which is available to everybody, Godzilla joins the humans to go up against King Ghidorah. The footage is set to "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and shows us Mothra and Ghidorah fighting, leaving many fans to believe Mothra will side with the humans and Godzilla to take down Ghidorah and Rodan. Even if monster fans don't have HBO NOW, the teaser clip is perfect in setting up the hype for the upcoming sequel, which should be a summer blockbuster upon its release. It isn't clear if this is exactly the same as the footage that was shown at CinemaCon and in front of IMAX Shazam! screenings.

Related: Godzilla Conquers the Titans in Epic New King of the Monsters TV Trailer

Director Michael Dougherty recently revealed there will be some other Kaiju in the movie, that are original to the sequel. Dougherty did not go into details, but this is some pretty exciting news for fans who are looking to see as many monsters on the big screen as possible. As for how big of a part these new additions to the MonsterVerse will play is unknown at this time, but the teaser does indicate the world once belonged to the monsters, so we could end up seeing some flashbacks to a time where the monsters took over a Earth.

King Ghidorah and Rodan seem perfectly fine as they torch the Earth in the latest look at Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is going to be a big problem for the humans. Thankfully, they have Godzilla on their side to help ease the burden. But will he be able to save the planet on his own? This could be where Mothra comes into play to help out with a monster alliance with Godzilla. You can check out the latest teaser for the sequel below, thanks to the Godzilla King of the Monsters Twitter account, which also includes a link to the HBO NOW five-minute clip.

This is Godzilla’s world. We just live in it. See an exclusive 5 minute clip of #GodzillaMovie on HBO NOW: https://t.co/2LOrWWjc3l. Only in theaters May 31. pic.twitter.com/ojmk90oewl — Godzilla: King of the Monsters (@GodzillaMovie) April 21, 2019