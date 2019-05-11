The early reactions for Godzilla: King of the Monsters are in and they're overwhelmingly positive. It looks like Godzilla is going to kick down the doors to officially start the summer blockbuster season, along with Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. Early box office tracking for the movie have been pretty low, but these early reactions will more than likely drum up some fresh excitement for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which has been hyped up over the past year.

The Godzilla franchise came back with 2014's Godzilla, and was followed up with Kong: Skull Island. Now, Michael Dougherty is bringing the beast back with Godzilla: King of the Monsters. All of the promotional footage released up to this point has been pretty epic and it appears it's not just the trailers that look so good. More than one early reaction claims this is the movie Godzilla fans have been waiting for. One reaction had this to say.

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the film I've waited years for. The thrilling sequel captures the spirit of Japan's famous kaiju while setting up his reign for years to come. There are few words which describe the film as well as momentous, and its epic scale will leave audiences of astounded."

Another early reaction calls Godzilla: King of the Monsters, "the best Monsterverse entry yet." One common point of praise the movie is receiving has to do with the stunning visuals. Moviegoers are urged to find the biggest and best movie theater screen they can to truly enjoy everything the movie has to offer. One person says, "The battle scenes are gorgeous & fierce & feel ripped from the pages of a gnarly graphic novel."

If you weren't already excited to go see Godzilla: King of the Monsters, you might be now. Nearly every early reaction to the monster movie has been heaping praise, with more than one declaring it to be much better than 2014's Godzilla, which was good, but there were a lot of complaints about the star of the movie being largely absent. Godzilla: King of the Monsters seems to double down on the monster action while creating a gripping story at the same time.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31st. Early box office estimates have an opening weekend of between $50 million and $55 million in the cards for the movie. While that number is certainly great for other movies, it's not awesome for Godzilla. With that being said, if the early reactions and reviews continue to be positive, the opening weekend box office should have no problem beating the estimates and becoming a summer box office hit. Hopefully Legendary will start pushing the positive reactions soon. You can check out some of the early reactions for Godzilla: King of the Monsters below.

As someone who is not by any means a Godzilla expert (this will be remedied, I swear!) I was lucky enough to see #GodzillaKingoftheMonsters in Tokyo a couple of weeks ago! If you’re looking for some Kaiju-on-Kaiju action, you won’t be disappointed. — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) May 11, 2019

#GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters ups the monster action considerably. The battle scenes are gorgeous & fierce & feel ripped from the pages of a gnarly graphic novel. You want a giant-monster movie throwdown, this is it and then some. Can’t wait for that Godzilla vs Kong movie now pic.twitter.com/3RnAOSc00V — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 11, 2019

Godzilla: King of the Monsters rules so goddamn hard. Easily the most fun I’ve had in theaters all year and the best Monsterverse entry yet. The scale is mind-boggling & every action scene could be your new desktop wallpaper. See it on the biggest screen possible. #GodzillaMoviepic.twitter.com/YoZrAAjey1 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) May 11, 2019

#GodzillaMovie is the film I’ve waited years for. The thrilling sequel captures the spirit of Japan’s famous kaiju while setting up his reign for years to come. There are few words which describe the film as well as momentous, and its epic scale will leave audiences of astounded. — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) May 11, 2019

Am now free to say #GodzillaMovie King of the Monsters is handily the craziest, most entertaining American kaiju movie in existence. But that doesn't do justice to just how wild a ride this is, jumping from the majesty of the monsters to the wackiness of the humans... — David Crow (@DCrowsNest) May 11, 2019

Had real issues with #godzilla (2014). The movie was called Godzilla but he was barely in it. Thankfully @Mike_Dougherty's #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters is awesome. It's everything I wanted last movie to b but wasn't. If u want to see Godzilla fighting other monsters u will b happy. pic.twitter.com/ksswtSey6O — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2019

#GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters is the modern day Godzilla movie you’ve been waiting for. It’s everything the 2014 Godzilla isn’t, while still retaining the best elements of that film and elevating them x 100. Monstrous action that rattles the theater. So damn good. @GodzillaMoviepic.twitter.com/claFZH3oq1 — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) May 10, 2019