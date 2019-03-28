We have a brand new image and TV spot for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. We're just a couple of months out from what looks like it could be one of the biggest, literally, blockbusters of the year. There are four gigantic monsters, Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah, all about to throw down in epic fashion before our very eyes. This is the movie monster fans have been waiting for and, based on these latest looks at the highly-anticipated sequel, it's not going to let us down.

Starting with the new TV spot, it's making a strong point that this is all about monsters fighting other big monsters. Not nearly as much nuance or clever perspective as its predecessor. Just a good old-fashioned kaiju beat down, but with modern effects that look absolutely incredible. It's also set to a very creepy version of Somewhere Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz, which makes it all the more intense. There are little bits of new action footage in here and some new choice chunks of dialogue.

For the most part, it feels that the target audience for this movie is already sold on it. Just in case, director Michael Dougherty also decided to share a brand new image along with this new TV spot that highlights King Ghidorah. The three-headed beast is bursting out of a volcano in truly stunning yet terrifying fashion. A religious cross is in the foreground of the image, making it a great deal more menacing. Dougherty provided the perfect caption to go along with it.

"Where is your Godzilla now?"

As for the human cast? It's just as impressive as the monster lineup. It includes Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Kyle Chandler (Manchester by the Sea), Bradley Whitford (Get Out), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Ziyi Zhang (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton). With a cast like that and this group of monsters all packed together in a movie of this scale, it seems hard to imagine a scenario in which this disappoints.

Gareth Edwards' Godzilla was released back in 2014 and kicked off what has been dubbed the MonsterVerse. Jordan Vogt-Roberts continued that with Kong: Skull Island in 2017 and Adam Wingard, the man behind Blair Witch, is currently working on Godzilla vs. Kong, which arrives in 2020. It's a very good time to be a fan of monsters. And a very bad time to be a human in the universe alongside those monsters. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to arrive in theaters on May 31. Be sure to check out the new image from Michael Dougherty as well as the new TV spot from the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel below.