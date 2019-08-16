Director Michael Dougherty has shared a ton of concept art for Godzilla: King of the Monsters ahead of the upcoming Blu-ray release. In the lead up to the summer movie season, this felt like one of the most anticipated releases coming down the pipeline. It had been five years since we last saw the legendary monster grace the big screen (at least in this version of the franchise) and this time, Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah were along for the ride. Things sadly didn't pan out the way Warner Bros. had hoped. However, this latest batch of concept art shows the epic kaiju action in gorgeous new light.

Taking to Twitter, Michael Dougherty decided to dump 20 stunning pieces of concept art from the Godzilla sequel, which showcase some of the most amazing imagery from the monster flick in the early stages. Much of what we see here ended up in the final movie and seems very faithful to the final version. The monsters all also look extremely close to the creature designs featured in the movie, so we would guess much of this was late-stage concept art. Dougherty shared the images with the following caption.

"Wanna see some fun concept art from #GodzillaMovie?"

There are a few very intriguing shots that didn't make the cut, such as one man spectating as Mothra emerges. The batch even includes a version of the final shot in the movie (spoilers) which sees Godzilla taking his rightful place as king, with the rest of the kaiju surrendering to his leadership. The image gives us a good look at some of the new beasts created for the movie. Regardless of how one feels about the final product, it's hard to argue against the beauty contained within these images, which is surely why the actual movie proved to be such a frustrating endeavor for many.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, from the earliest stages of the marketing through every single trailer, put forth a massive monster showdown that was truly something to behold visually. For quite a few critics and moviegoers, the final product just didn't deliver the goods. The movie currently holds a less-than-stellar 41 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which didn't help build any buzz for the blockbuster. Though, the audience rating sits at 83, signaling that quite a few moviegoers did enjoy the unabashed brawl we got.

In any event, the sequel topped out at $385 million globally, a whole lot less than its 2014 predecessor, which pulled in $529 million. Yet, the MonsterVerse will soldier on, as Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) has already filmed Godzilla vs. Kong, which is set to hit theaters on March 13, 2020. Those interested in picking up Godzilla: King of the Monsters can get it on digital HD now, with the Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD release scheduled for August 27. Be sure to check out the concept art from Mike Dougherty's Twitter account for yourself.